Demography is not destiny | Financial Times

The writer is Professor of Globalization and Development at Oxford University and the author of ‘Salvation: from global crisis to a better world‘. He tweets @ian_goldin

For the first time in history, in a growing number of countries, including the UK, much of Europe and Japan, there are more people over 65 than under 5 years old. By 2030, there will be more than 1 billion people over 65 and more than 200 million over 80, and the number of older people will double over the course of 20 years.

Improvements in public health and medicine are driving longevity, a long-term trend of about two years per post-war decade (despite recent reversals mainly due to the pandemic and health inequalities). Even more surprising is how quickly fertility declines. More than half of the world’s countries are now below the level of fertility needed to keep populations equal from generation to generation.

In a single generation, societies as different as Iran and Ireland have seen their birth rates plummet in ways that cannot be explained by cultural and religious beliefs. Income levels also do not explain the difference. The United States and several countries such as Italy, South Korea, Japan, Hungary, Poland, Russia, China and Brazil all have record lows in fertility, and even India is now below replacement level. In fact, more than half of the expected population growth in the next 30 years will occur in just eight countries.

The collapse of fertility coupled with a longer lifespan leads to a rapid aging of societies. The working age population of the 38 OECD member countries is expected to decline by about a quarter over the next 30 years without higher migration levels.

As a rapidly growing older population depends on the taxes, pension contributions and services provided by fewer and fewer workers, economies will come under increasing pressure. As the average life expectancy after retirement in the developed world approaches 20 years and real adjusted returns are barely positive, much higher levels of savings are required to fund pensions. Saving more means less consumption, reducing the demand for everything but services for the elderly.

A key challenge is to spend a growing portion of savings on long-term investment, as the collapse in corporate and government investment means that as societies age, so do their stocks of infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other systems. to the slowdown in productivity.

Due to the declining size of the working population, government revenues through payroll taxes will shrink. The growing share of a dwindling workforce committed to aged care is a further drag on productivity and growth, as care work is not necessarily open to significant efficiency gains.

The widening gap between improvements in life expectancy and much slower progress in addressing dementia and other degenerative brain diseases is putting pressure on families, health systems and private and public finances.

Aging also increases income and wealth inequality. With these gaps widening due to the pandemic, the gap in life expectancy is more than 10 years between the poorest and richest communities in the US and UK. And there is a staggering 32-year difference in average life expectancy between rich countries like Japan and some of the poorest countries, like Sierra Leone.

Across Africa, the median age is under 20, half that of Europe and much of East Asia. Growth in Asia benefited from labour-intensive manufacturing, back office processing and call centers. The automation of these processes removes the middle rungs of the development ladder, with potentially serious consequences for the 100 million young Africans who will enter the labor market in the next 10 years.

Demography is not fate, but it should inform public policy and individual decisions. It means paying more attention to improving health, extending working life, accepting more migrants, increasing productivity and increasing savings. The shift from consumption to saving can increase the potential for a circular economy and reduce CO2 emissions. It also lowers interest rates and inflation, allowing for increased investment in clean infrastructure, health care, housing and education, which are the foundation for sustainable growth.

If we stop kicking the demographic time bomb on the road, it will be possible to create stable and sustainable societies that provide better lives for future generations as well as our own.