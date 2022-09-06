Democrats will push to pass marriage equality in the Senate in race to midterms

Senate Democrats are looking to pass legislation that would protect marriage equality at the federal level as senators return to Washington DC on Tuesday for a final round of legislation before the election.

Lawmakers are looking at a number of options to protect same-sex marriage rights, amid concerns the Supreme Court could reverse them as it did with abortion rights.

One is to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The House passed the bill in July by 267-157 votes, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the measure. It must be approved by the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

Senate Democratic leadership could also add language protections from same-sex marriage to an emergency bill to keep the federal government funded in an effort to increase pressure on Republicans to support it, a Democratic source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Such a move could add to the pressure in the evenly divided chamber, as it has a September 30 deadline to avoid partial closures of federal agencies when funds run out by the end of this month.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (above), want to pass legislation that would protect marriage equality at the federal level before the election

Congress has less than four weeks to approve the measure before returning to the Nov. 8 midterm election, in which President Joe Biden’s Democrats are expected to lose their meager majority in the US House of Representatives. Control of the Senate is also up for grabs.

Republican collaboration in the Senate will be needed to pass the temporary financing bill that could last until December, which is necessary as the two parties have yet to agree on a dozen regular financing bills. Democrats control the 50-50 Senate thanks to the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has vowed to vote on a bill passed by the House.

It’s not clear that the bill will get the 10 Republican votes it needs to pass. In recent days, senior Democrats have considered the possibility of adding it to the mandatory funding measure in hopes of gaining approval, the Democratic source said.

During the August recess, both sides worked on revisions to the measure, which could help prospects, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Democrats have used equal marriage to rally their foundations for November’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake.

UKRAINE AID, DISASTERS FINANCING ON THE TABLE

Numerous controversial issues could rock Congress as it grapples with a massive spending bill.

On Friday, Biden requested $47.1 billion in new spending, including $11.7 billion in emergency funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces and $22.4 billion in COVID-19 aid.

With many parts of the United States suffering from flooding from climate change, western wildfires and other natural disasters, Biden has requested $6.5 billion in aid, along with $4.5 billion to deal with a monkeypox outbreak.

A House special committee may hold at least one more hearing as part of its investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. A separate investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents has been dominating the headlines for months, causing some Republican candidates to worry about the fallout from the election.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin could step up his push for a bill to reform the way permits are approved for energy infrastructure projects ranging from pipelines to export facilities. It is a measure that some Democrats may be concerned about due to concerns about climate change.

Democrats want to pressure Senate Republicans, led by GOP leader Mitch McConnell (above), to support same-sex marriage

DEMOCRATS SOMELY OPTIMISTIC

Heading into the final two months of the campaign, Congressional Democrats were a little more optimistic about avoiding huge losses for the Republican challengers.

Gasoline prices have plummeted and there are signs of public backlash against the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s destruction of abortion rights, which has been a Republican Party goal for decades.

Democrats have had victories this year over popular initiatives, such as gun control, placing caps on the prices of some prescription drugs, and pushing to reduce carbon emissions attributed to climate change.

Nevertheless, Biden’s popularity has suffered from American economic concerns and the pandemic fatigue of COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers will no doubt spend this upcoming working session hammering away at such issues.

“These are challenging times for many people,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement last week. “With record inflation, we’re seeing higher prices for food, electricity, gasoline and more.”