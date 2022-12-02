Democrats vote to reorganize the 2024 presidential nominating process

In a move that upends nearly 50 years of tradition, members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — which oversees one of the two largest political parties in the United States — have voted to change their primary calendar for the presidential race of 2024 to rearrange.

South Carolina will now open the nomination schedule, followed by voting in New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.

The decision is slated to knock the state of Iowa out of first place in the Midwest: Since 1972, Iowa has kicked off the presidential nomination process with its first primaries in the nation.

While the shakeup is expected to be confirmed by the full DNC in a vote early next year, the move announced on Friday signals a shift in power in US politics as Democrats focus on building a more diverse voter base.

In the US, presidential candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties are determined through a series of primary and state primaries. States voting before Super Tuesday — the day when the largest number of states hold their primaries — would affect the outcome of each party’s nomination.

Friday’s decision comes in the wake of a letter from US President Joe Biden calling on the DNC to refrain from “restrictive and anti-employee” caucuses that require voters to appear in person at “a set location at a set time” to take part.

Biden’s letter — written on personal letterhead, rather than that of the White House — also stressed the need to prioritize black voters in the party’s presidential selection process.

“Black voters, in particular, have been the backbone of the Democratic Party for decades, but have been pushed backward in the early primary process,” Biden wrote.

“We rely on these voters in elections, but have not recognized their importance in our nomination calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted and give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

Black voters in South Carolina are said to have helped keep Biden’s presidential ambitions alive in a thrilling 2020 primary. Early voting in Iowa and New Hampshire that year showed Biden trailing fourth and fifth, respectively, behind other Democratic hopeful people.

But he pulled off a commanding victory in South Carolina that earned him the party’s nomination. More than 26 percent of South Carolina residents are black.

In the general election against incumbent Republican Donald Trump, Biden also received strong support from the black community, with 92 percent of the black vote.

But Democrats have long faced criticism for taking black voters and their problems for granted, a sentiment echoed by DNC member Donna Brazile at the panel that met on Friday.

“Do you know what it’s like to live on a dirt road? Do you know what it’s like to find clean running water?” Brazile asked the Democratic Party’s regulatory arm. “Do you know what it’s like to wait and see if the storm passes you by and your roof is still intact?”

Friday’s vote also raises the status of the Georgia and Michigan primaries, which will finalize the first five states to vote for the Democratic nominee. New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan are all considered critical battlefield states for the Democrats as Biden prepares to run for a second term in 2024.

Meanwhile, Republican South Carolina has not voted blue in a general election for president since 1976.

As an incumbent, Biden is considered a shoo-in for his party’s 2024 nomination, meaning Friday’s decision is likely to have greater ramifications for future presidential elections.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), meanwhile, has stated its intention to continue using the Iowa caucus as the first primary race in 2024. Among the candidates expected to participate is former President Donald Trump, who is planning the launch of his campaign in November.

Iowa Republicans rejected the DNC’s primary realignment, calling the decision to make South Carolina the party’s first primary state “a non-serious alternative of a non-serious president.”

“The DNC and Joe Biden just started utter chaos,” Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement, vowing, “The fight isn’t over.”

Scott Brennan of Iowa, a member of the Democratic Rules Committee, also called on his party members to ensure that “small rural states” are given a voice in the Democratic nomination process.

“Democrats cannot forget entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage to the party in newer generations,” he told the panel Friday. Brennan and other committee members from Iowa and New Hampshire were the only votes against Friday’s change to the Democratic nomination schedule.

Iowa suffered days-long delays and inconsistencies in the 2020 Democratic caucus race, leading candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg to call for a re-examination of some districts.

Nevada Democratic committee members also criticized Friday’s new nomination schedule, which sees their state vote second on a shared date with New Hampshire.

“If we want to build a strong relationship with Latinos,” said Nevada’s Artie Blanco, “Nevada needs to be alone on a date and not have to share that date.” Nearly 30 percent of Nevada’s population identifies as Latino, according to the 2021 Census.

Iowa and New Hampshire have said laws in their states require them to go ahead of others, and they plan to abide by that, not the commission’s decision.