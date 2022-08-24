Democrats score major upset victory over GOP as Pat Ryan beats Marc Molinaro in NY special election

<!–

In a big upset win for President Joe Biden’s party, New York Democrat official Pat Ryan narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a race that remained deadlocked nearly until midnight Wednesday.

Multiple outlets, including the New York Times and NBC News, called the race for Ryan with more than 95 percent of the vote counted and less than 3,000 votes between the two candidates.

Ryan will now serve the remainder of former Democrat Antonio Delgado’s term, until the end of the year. Delgado left the House of Representatives to serve as Governor Kathy Hochul’s lieutenant.

The left-wing Ulster County Executive had a big lead right after the polls closed, but Dutchess County Executive Molinaro narrowed the gap significantly as mail-in and early votes — mostly majority Democrat — were overtaken by election day voters who skew mostly Republicans.

The special election for New York’s 19th congressional district was seen for weeks as a likely Republican victory, with polls even predicting Molinaro was in charge days before Election Day.

The Hudson Valley race was also seen as a possible gauge for the November midterm elections – where Republicans were also expected to win the House majority.

But the forecasts were turned upside down after the Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade in June sent an unprecedented mid-term shockwave through voters across the country.

Ulster County Democratic Director Pat Ryan has largely focused his campaign on the Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade and the subsequent rollback of abortion rights across the country

Ryan’s campaign was largely about reversing abortion rights, while Molinaro focused on the economic burden ordinary Americans feel under President Joe Biden’s policies.

It comes as Democrats across the country see new hope in an election year widely expected to bring a “red tsunami” to Congress.

Voters in scarlet Kansas resisted the odds when they rallied en masse last month to reject a proposal that would have stripped abortion protections from their state constitution.

Now election observers on both sides of the aisle got their first glimpse of how that translates into electing a congressional representative.

And the 19th is a real swing district, having gone for Barack Obama in 2012, Donald Trump in 2016, and then Biden in 2020.

But a growing body of opinion polls show that the Supreme Court overturning Roe could be a significant enough factor to shake up this year’s races.

An Ipsos/USA Today poll published earlier this month suggests that 7 in 10 voters in the US want to vote for a ballot measure similar to the one in Kansas.

And 54 percent said they would vote to protect the right to abortion.

Marc Molinaro, director of Dutchess County, has urged in multiple public comments that Americans are primarily concerned with the economy

Ryan told Reuters before Election Day that “the ground is literally shifting” because of the Roe decision.

“This has fundamentally re-energized — especially in this district and this community — not just the Democrats, but a great many people,” the Democrat said.

Molinaro urged the outlet that ordinary Americans were primarily concerned with the state of their finances.

“These are families, and these are communities, working too hard and getting too little in return…that’s what they’re thinking about,” he said.

The Republican’s claim is also supported by public surveys, with more than two-thirds of respondents to an ABC News/Ipsos poll in early August believing the US economy is deteriorating.

Only 37 percent of those polled said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

The outlook improved somewhat in a new NBC News poll released Sunday, though his economy approval rating is still under water at 40 percent.

While it may be an early sign of things to come, the election results will not be a final victory for either party looking to next year.

The state’s newly redrawn congressional map will force Ryan to run in the nearby 18th district in November, after also winning that primary race on Tuesday night.

While Molinaro’s home will also technically be outside the boundaries of the new 19th district, he plans to run for the same seat again later this year.