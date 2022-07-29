Democrats’ Plan to Win in 2022 Looks a Lot Like 2020 and 2018

Speaking to supporters in McDonough, Georgia on Friday morning, Kemp scolded what he called “the Biden-Abrams agenda for Georgia.”

“Stacey Abrams campaigned for Joe Biden, publicly auditioned to be his vice president, celebrated his victory and took credit for his win,” Kemp said. He also condemned her for “listening to TV hosts on MSNBC, her major donors in New York and California, and liberal elites who can stay in their basements for months.”

Democrats are also running for a number of races, including the Attorney General and the Secretary of State — two offices that have proven their importance in the face of abortion and election security developments.

A national debate on strategy

Many groups, especially those led by people of color, have long disapproved of money dumps from major, national donors that don’t come in until September or October — or, as Britney Whaley of the Working Families Party puts it, “the holiday, birthday and giving of special occasions.”

By that time, Whaley, who heads the Southeast Progressive Group’s regional organization, said it’s often too late for the groups looking to mobilize hard-to-reach voters to make a big difference.

“Had we not created the conditions on the ground that prepared us for January 5, all the money in the world would have been for nothing,” she said, referring to the day Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff were elected in 2021. Those two wins allowed Democrats to claim a majority in the Senate, freeing up the billions in spending that Republicans now criticize as wasteful and inflationary.