Democrats’ Long-Sought Plan for Lowering Drug Costs Is at Hand

WASHINGTON — For decades, as the cost of prescription drugs has risen, Democrats have battled with the pharmaceutical industry to pursue an elusive goal: legislation that could lower prices by allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers.

Now they are about to pass a broad budget bill that would do just that, giving President Biden a political victory that he and his party can take to voters in November.

Allowing Medicare to initially — and more later — negotiate prices for up to 10 drugs, along with several other provisions aimed at lowering health care costs, would be the most substantial health policy change since the Affordable Care Act came into effect in 2010. large part of the population. It could save some older Americans thousands of dollars in medication costs each year.