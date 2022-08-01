Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act would RAISE taxes on Americans making less than $400,000: GOP

The Senate Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would raise federal taxes for Americans in every income bracket, according to an unbiased study shared by Republicans in the Senate Finance Committee.

If the projection turns out to be true, it would cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s pledge not to tax Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.

The Joint Committee on Taxation study found that taxpayers putting in less than $200,000 a year would see their taxes increase by $16.7 billion over a decade.

But the study speculates on the effect of the package’s minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, which it suggests could be passed on to employees and shareholders.

It also takes into account possible stock market effects that affect shareholders of companies and people dependent on pensions and other similar funds.

The JCT states that the minimum corporate tax would yield more than $300 billion in a decade.

While the bill doesn’t directly increase the tax rate for Americans earning less than $400,000, the indirect increases the JCT expects were enough for Republicans to take criticism of the White House.

The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, was negotiated behind closed doors by West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (left) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (right)

It could be President Joe Biden’s last chance to win a victory without Republican backing ahead of November’s midterm elections

GOP lawmakers also cited a budget model from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school that the legislation would “raise inflation very slightly until 2024 and then reduce inflation.”

The package is Democrats’ latest effort to push a significant budget bill through Congress without Republican backing before the November midterm elections.

It provides increased funding for the IRS, green energy grants, expansion of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) grants, and cuts the cost of prescription drugs, among other things.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that the $740 billion bill — including about $433 billion in new spending — would reduce the deficit by $248 billion.

Details on the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s new bill would bring in $739 billion in new revenue through several proposals: $313 billion by introducing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent $288 Billion by Enabling Medicare to Negotiate Lower Drug Prices $124 Billion Due to Strong IRS Tax Enforcement $14 billion from closing the loophole for money managers It also includes $433 billion in new spending: $369 billion in energy security and climate change $64 billion to extend health care subsidies for the Affordable Care Act All this would leave $300 billion to reduce the deficit

But a projection of making ACA grants permanent would reduce that deficit reduction to just $89 billion.

“The more this bill is analyzed by impartial experts, the more we can see Democrats trying to sell goods to the American people,” said Senate Finance Committee Senator Mike Crapo.

“Unbiased analysts confirm that this bill will increase taxes on the middle class and will not deliver a meaningful deficit reduction if tricks are removed and the full costs are accounted for.

“No wonder this bill, which was drafted behind closed doors, is being raced through the Senate at record speed.”

In addition to raising taxes on Americans earning less than $200,000, the JCT estimates it would increase taxes on the $200,000 to $500,000 income bracket by $14.1 billion.

Americans who earn more would see a tax increase equal to $23.5 billion.

After 2031, Republicans claim the Democrats’ green energy tax credits would force Americans to bring in less than $400,000 to “carry two-thirds of the additional tax revenue collected that year.”

But the JCT study, commissioned by the GOP, omits the effects that health care and green energy credits, as well as lower prescription drug costs, have on ordinary Americans.

The bill was negotiated behind closed doors by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Manchin, who thwarted several previous attempts by his party to pass a budget bill through reconciliation, appeared on the Sunday shows of all five major news channels to promote the legislation.

The reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass the bill with only their razor-thin Senate majority plus the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But that means every member has to vote in the closing stages for it to pass.

“I agree with my Republican friends,” Manchin told NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday morning. “We shouldn’t be raising taxes, and we haven’t raised taxes.”

He also denied that his support for the bill would undermine future bipartisan efforts.

‘You can walk and chew gum, you have a balanced approach. These are solutions that Americans want. We have been able to offer these solutions. Let’s not make them political,” Manchin said.