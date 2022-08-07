Democrats Hold Off Republican Amendments, And Some of Their Own
For Republicans, the hour-long ritual of the vote-a-rama was a last-ditch effort to inflict political pain over a package they have no intention of supporting.
They railed against hundreds of billions of dollars in climate spending, sought to transfer money to curb immigration on the southwestern border, and repeatedly attacked an $80 billion plan to strengthen tax enforcement at the IRS.
And it became an opportunity to encourage those watching C-SPAN, however small, to support Republicans in November.
“If you’re tired of paying high gas prices, vote Republican,” South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham concluded after opposing one amendment.
While Democrats have pushed back most Republican amendments, in some cases they have used a tricky procedural maneuver that allowed a few Democrats to vote for changes that could help them politically without jeopardizing the passage of the final bill. For example, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who will be re-elected in November, has proposed an amendment to close the Medicaid gap in his state. Because Democrats set the bar for approval of the measure at 60 votes, Mr. Warnock was able to vote yes with no chance of the amendment passing.
Only one Republican challenge has triumphed: an attempt to remove a $35 insulin cap on private insurers as a violation of the strict rules governing the process. An attempt to maintain that proposal fell short of the 60-vote threshold.
While Republicans proposed most of the amendments, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who consults with Democrats, tried to push the bill in a progressive direction and remove some of the policies in Biden’s original package, which had been left out during the negotiations. getting back.
Mr Sanders forced a series of votes, including a cap on the cost of prescription drugs, extension of childcare tax credits and the creation of a civilian climate corps.
But his amendments failed by wide margins: 1-99, 1-98 or 1-97. Many Democrats had pledged before the vote to stick together as a voting bloc to preserve the delicate coalition of progressives and centrists brought together to support the legislation. The amendments put his colleagues in an awkward position.
“Come on, Bernie,” Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was heard muttering after explaining that he would oppose making extended payments to most families with children — a policy he’s long championed — in order to close the broader deal. to protect.
Mr Sanders said he felt he had to push for the policy because Democrats could lose control of Congress in the midterm elections.
“We don’t know what the election results will be,” he said. “This could actually be the very last time in a long time that people will have the chance to vote on the childcare allowance.”
Stephanie Laic reporting contributed.