Democrats Hold Off Republican Amendments, And Some of Their Own

While Democrats have pushed back most Republican amendments, in some cases they have used a tricky procedural maneuver that allowed a few Democrats to vote for changes that could help them politically without jeopardizing the passage of the final bill. For example, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who will be re-elected in November, has proposed an amendment to close the Medicaid gap in his state. Because Democrats set the bar for approval of the measure at 60 votes, Mr. Warnock was able to vote yes with no chance of the amendment passing.

Only one Republican challenge has triumphed: an attempt to remove a $35 insulin cap on private insurers as a violation of the strict rules governing the process. An attempt to maintain that proposal fell short of the 60-vote threshold.

While Republicans proposed most of the amendments, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who consults with Democrats, tried to push the bill in a progressive direction and remove some of the policies in Biden’s original package, which had been left out during the negotiations. getting back.

Mr Sanders forced a series of votes, including a cap on the cost of prescription drugs, extension of childcare tax credits and the creation of a civilian climate corps.