Democrats in El Paso are also busing migrants to NYC

Despite the White House anger facing GOP governors for sending migrants to refuges, the Democrat-led city government of El Paso has been doing the same for weeks — asking the Biden administration to pay for it.

Led by Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, the Texas border town has sent at least 28 charter buses filled with migrants to New York City since Aug. 23, at a cost of more than $600,000. KFOX TV reported this week.

City officials say they expect the buses to be paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as part of a quarterly reimbursement process for emergency food and shelter for migrants.

The buses arranged by El Paso have escaped intense criticism of Texas GOP Governors Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who were accused by the White House of treating migrants as “chatter” and “political pawns.” ‘.

GOP officials say they would like to give liberal refuge cities an insight into the pressures unchecked illegal immigration is bringing to border communities.

Conservatives were quick to point out the apparent double standards, with radio host Bruce Hooley tweeting, “Another example of, ‘If Democrats do it, it’s fine.’

Led by Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser (above), the Texas border town has sent at least 28 charter buses full of migrants to New York City since Aug. 23.

A charter bus that took a group of migrants from El Paso to New York City in August can be seen above. City arranges voluntary transit for migrants through free bus rides

KTTV reporter Bill Melugin noted: “The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas has sent its own buses carrying migrants to New York and has just approved a contract of up to $2 million for 16 months to send even more migrants out of the city.” to transport. ‘

“They’re also asking for federal reimbursement. However, El Paso is not being criticized,” he added.

Abbott has sent buses to New York, Chicago and DC, including to the vice president’s doorstep, and this week DeSantis sent a plane carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the wealthy island in Massachusetts.

The White House has rejected the efforts of Republican governors, saying the migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were used for a political stunt.

‘These were children. They were mothers. They were fleeing communism. And what did Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott do with them? They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattels,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference on Friday.

She said: “This is an inhumane issue, it is abhorrent and we should not use people, migrants, fleeing communism as political pawns.”

Three new buses arrived early Saturday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan (above). They are also thought to be from Texas, but Abbott did not immediately comment

Representatives for Abbott and DeSantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment from DailyMail.com Saturday afternoon.

Since April, Abbott’s state government in Texas has bussed more than 11,000 migrants to Democrat-controlled states and cities, including 8,000 to DC and 2,500 to New York City.

At least 600 migrants from Texas have also been transported to Chicago since late August.

El Paso is struggling to cope with an influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, mainly from Venezuela, which has overrun the border police’s local reception centers and processing facilities.

Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 migrants were dropped off to sleep on the streets of El Paso, without access to basic sanitation.

To ease the wave, the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management is arranging voluntary transit for migrants via free bus rides, mostly to New York City, at least since June, according to the report. Texas Tribune.

“OEM has sponsored and provided transportation services for migrants from El Paso, which are reimbursed through FEMA,” deputy city manager Mario D’Agostino told the outlet.

“OEM has sponsored charter buses with recent transportation to New York City, which has been the destination of choice for those who lacked the means to travel,” added D’Agostino.

Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, queue to board a bus to New York at the Migrant Welcome Center operated by the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management, in El Paso

A migrant bus from Texas arrives at the Port Authority terminal in New York on Aug. 29

The Biden has long quietly chartered buses and plans to take migrants from the border to further destinations, an apparent contradiction noted by Carine Hajjar in a statement. Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Friday.

“The White House calls Abbott’s busing ‘shameful,’ but the Biden administration appears to be doing the same,” Hajjar wrote.

On the other hand, critics of Abbott and DeSantis say Republican governors are misleading migrants after reports surfaced that many who had flown to Martha’s Vineyard were told they would get housing and jobs in Boston.

US Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused DeSantis of orchestrating a political trick on the lives of the migrants.

“Playing politics with people’s lives is what governors like George Wallace did during segregation,” Moulton said, referring to Wallace’s tactic of tricking black Southerners into moving north. “Ron DeSantis is trying to earn George Wallace’s legacy.”

Speaking on Thursday, DeSantis accused critics of his attempt to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard of “virtue signaling,” saying their concern for the well-being of the migrants was a “fraud.”

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”