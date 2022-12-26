Democrats criticize Abbott, who they say locked immigrants out of Kamala Harris’ residence

Democrats all the way to the White House have criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who they blame for busing immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, DC, residence on Christmas Eve.

“Governor Abbott abandoned the children on the side of the road in subzero temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local authorities,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Abdullah Hasan said in a statement. “This was a cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”

Three buses full of migrants from the US-Mexico border were dropped off in front of One Naval Observatory in 50-degree weather, many wearing only T-shirts. Some were given blankets and placed on another bus to a local church.

“These political games accomplish nothing and only put lives at risk,” Hasan said, saying the Biden administration is “willing to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, on real solutions.”

Democratic Rep. Joaquín Castro did not mince words in calling his home state’s governor a “heartless POS.”

Governor Greg Abbott is believed to be behind three buses full of immigrants that arrived outside the DC residence of Vice President Harris on Christmas Eve.

“Useless @GovAbbott leaving people penniless and penniless on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the Vice President’s residence,” Castro wrote on Twitter early Christmas morning. How Christian of you, Greg Abbott. Being a heartless POS won’t make you the next Republican president.

“I guess we know how Greg Abbott, a ‘practicing’ Roman Catholic, would have treated Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

The Red de Ayuda Mutual de Solidaridad con Migrantes, a local aid group, welcomed the migrants for help. Abbott has not confirmed his involvement in the scheme, but the aid group said the Republican governor was behind it, according to ABC 7. The outlet said it had learned of the delivery days before.

Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the group, said the bus was headed to New York City but was diverted to DC due to weather, according to CNN.

“It really shows the cruelty behind Governor Abbott in his insistence on continuing to transport people here without a care,” Fischer told ABC 7, adding that the migrants “don’t have clothes for this type of weather and they are freezing.”

“Governor Abbott claims to be a ‘pro-life Christian’ but shows no consideration for the lives of children left shivering on Christmas Eve,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, DN.Y., wrote on Twitter. “Leaving immigrants in 18 degree weather is so cruel that it should be criminal.”

Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have for months been ferrying immigrants from southern states to liberal cities like New York, DC, and Chicago in an effort to show these leaders why what the border cities are going through.

Democrats have criticized the use of immigrants as political pawns.

CNN’s Noah Gray said a man told him he “flew two days from Texas and came from Ecuador.”

“He said he was happy to be here,” Gray said. ‘The bus includes children and women: aid workers on the ground transferred it to another bus after briefly standing outside in 14 degrees’

In September, DeSantis flew two immigrant planes to exclusive Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. That same month, Abbott sent two busloads of immigrants to Harris’ DC residence for the first time.

Early in his administration, President Biden turned to Harris to address the root causes of immigration.

The move came amid the impending end of Title 42, scheduled for midnight on December 27. Once the Covid-era public health policy allowing for immediate removal is lifted, border agents are expected to face a new onslaught of border encounters.

The policy was scheduled to end last week, but Supreme Court Justice John Roberts granted an administrative stay that pushed back the deadline.

Abbott himself said that it was the Democrats who were putting the lives of immigrants at risk during the cold snap.

“With the freezing temperatures in Texas, your inaction to secure the southern border is putting the lives of migrants at risk, particularly in the city of El Paso,” Abbott wrote in a letter to the president last week. ‘With thousands of men, women and children illegally crossing into Texas every day, and except that those numbers will only increase if Title 42 removals end, the state is overstretched as we respond to this disaster caused by you and your administration. . ‘

“His policies will leave many people in bitter and dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas,” he added.

Abbott asked Biden to send more federal resources.

“You and your administration must stop the lie that the border is secure and instead immediately deploy federal assets to address the serious problems they have caused,” he wrote.