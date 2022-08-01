Democrats’ Climate Deal Isn’t Done Yet. Here Are the Remaining Hurdles.

“We have a good, balanced piece of legislation. It took me eight months to get here,” Mr. Manchin said. “The process is what it is. You respect the process and we’ll see what happens.”

In a report reviewed by The New York Times, Democratic floor staff offered advance advice to senators and their aides as they watched the marathon vote. “Be patient, stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes, bring snacks for your shelter, a blanket for your lap because it usually gets cold in the room at night, and everything else to make you comfortable as we crouch down and squat. go to work,” it said.

Democrats must remain coronavirus-free.

Unlike the House, the Senate does not have a proxy ballot that allows lawmakers to vote remotely. The even partisan split in the chamber means that, if all Republicans were present, all 50 senators negotiating with Democrats would also have to be present to garner enough votes for the measure, which still requires Vice President Kamala’s casting vote. Harris would be required to pass.

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Congress could jeopardize those plans.

Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat, remained in quarantine Monday after testing positive last week, but he was set to return before the end of the week. A Republican, Texas Senator John Cornyn, said Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said of a voice on the Reconciliation Act: “If it happens, I’ll be there, in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The House of Representatives must approve the package.

Assuming the legislation passes the Senate, the House will have to return to Washington to approve the measure. As lawmakers across the country remain dispersed for a planned summer recess, California Chair Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders have said they will call the chamber back into session — on 24 hours’ notice — to vote on the plan.

With only a few votes left in the House, Democrats will have to stay united behind the plan to push it through the Republican opposition. Some progressives have expressed frustration at the package’s limited scope and the fossil fuel provisions included at the insistence of Mr Manchin. But many of them praised the ambitious climate initiatives as worthy of support.