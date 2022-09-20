Democrats BLOCK Republican bid to get access to Hunter Biden documents

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday blocked a Republican effort to advance a resolution asking President Joe Biden to send documents related to his son Hunter’s business dealings to the House of Representatives.

On a 23-19 vote, Democrats voted in favor oppose resolution 1243which asked Biden to send “copies of any document, record, report, memo, correspondence or other communication in his possession” within 14 days of the passage that related to “the international business plans of the Biden family.”

“It’s time for President Biden to answer some questions about his involvement in his family’s business schemes with some of our most significant opponents for years,” said Rep. James Comer, the Republican top supervisor, during a markup hearing Tuesday.

With Comer’s party in the minority, GOP members did not have enough votes to move the resolution forward.

There are no further actions Republicans can take at this time without winning back a majority in the House.

“The American people deserve transparency about the Biden family’s dubious foreign business dealings, but Democrats voted today to hide this information from them,” Comer said in a statement after the vote.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (L) and Democrats blasted a GOP effort Tuesday, led by Rep. James Comer (right), to promote a resolution asking President Joe Biden to send documents related to his son Hunter’s business dealings to the House.

House Resolution 1243 asked President Joe Biden to send documents related to Hunter Biden’s (pictured) business dealings to the House of Representatives within 14 days of passage. The resolution did not make it out of the oversight committee during a vote Tuesday

The resolution specifically names not only Hunter Biden, but the president’s brother James Biden and his wife Sara, along with Hunter Biden’s former business associates: Eric Schwerin, John Robinson Walker and Devon Archer.

Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, who urged Democrats not to support the resolution, pointed out that “none of these people have a role in the Biden administration.”

Maloney said it also ‘reveals the misplaced priorities of our Republican colleagues.’

“These same Republicans turned a blind eye when Donald Trump incited a deadly riot at the Capitol, violating the peaceful transfer of power. And illegally removed highly classified presidential positions from the White House,’ she said.

Maloney, who recently lost his New York primary for Rep. Jerry Nadler, said the resolution was intended to “smear President Biden by attacking his family.”

“This is a blatantly partisan effort, so it’s no surprise that it was led by none other than former President Donald Trump,” she argued.

Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Georgia, chimed in, arguing, “If there’s nothing to fear about Hunter Biden, there’s no reason Democrats should reject an investigation.”

“Whether Democrats want to admit it or not, there are serious concerns about the Biden family’s business dealings. There are serious concerns,” Hice said. “These come down to whether our commander-in-chief, the president of the United States, has sought to enrich himself and his family at the expense of our national security.”

The president has long denied involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals in Ukraine and China — and no documents, including from Hunter Biden’s laptop, have proven a serious connection.

Trump’s first impeachment involved the Republican president asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2019 to announce an investigation into the Bidens’ business dealings in Ukraine, as Joe Biden looked like a formidable foe in 2020.

The resolution push is a preview of the steps Republicans are likely to take if they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

GOP leaders have promised investigations into Hunter Biden should they flip control of the House in November’s elections.

Democrats on the committee complained that Republicans went after Hunter to boost Trump’s chances if the former president were to seek the White House for a third term in 2024.

“This investigation is about promoting … former President Trump and hurting President Biden. It is pure politics. I urge my colleagues to oppose the decision,’ said DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.