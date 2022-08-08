Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Forecast 2022 Midterms

The latter makes it really hard to compare today’s approval ratings with the past; in the 1960s, for example, voters were much more likely to give the president the benefit of the doubt. Today, far fewer partisans are willing to give the other side an ounce of credit or respect.

Midterms are also completely different animals from presidential elections: there are fewer voters and the electorate is usually older and Republican.

Historically, or at least since World War II, the party in power has lost seats in every but two by-elections: 1998 and 2002.

The first came when Clinton skillfully took advantage of the unpopularity of Congressional Republicans, whose impeachment urges backfired. The second came after the September 11, 2001 attacks, when patriotic feelings were still running high.

But these midterms are structurally different from many others. For starters, many of the members of the Democratic House in battlefield districts — the Cindy Axnes and Elissa Slotkins of the world — were elected in the anti-Trump wave of 2018. Those who retained their seats in 2020, a good year for Republicans. in Despite Trump’s loss, Congress may know a thing or two about staying on.



How Times reporters cover politics.

We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times employees may vote, they may not support or campaign for candidates or political causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or giving money to, or raising money for, a political candidate or election cause.

Thus, they were not elected on the basis of Biden’s informal care, unlike many of the Democrats who took power after Barack Obama’s impressive victory in 2008, but then lost in the 2010 midterm elections.