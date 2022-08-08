Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Forecast 2022 Midterms
Doug Sosnik is the kind of political analyst who likes to see the results of the next election well in advance – that’s just the way it is.
But even Sosnik, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton who now tries to predict elections as a hobby, is stunned by the midterms of 2022.
“I can’t figure it out,” Sosnik said Monday, a day after Democrats passed Build Back Better — oops, excuse me, the Inflation Reduction Act, a woolly mammoth package that aims to reduce both the deficit and the risk of catastrophic climate change.
The bill’s passage is one of a string of recent victories for beleaguered Democrats, who have been bickering among themselves for the past 18 months and worried about the upcoming election. Gas prices are falling. Jobs abound, with the unemployment rate at its lowest level in 50 years.
Congress also passed the bipartisan CHIPS Act, a bill that would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits to companies that manufacture chips in the United States and add more than $200 billion for applied scientific research.
Even President Biden, whose age and concern about the virus forced him to spend much of the 2020 presidential election campaign from his home in Wilmington, Del., managed 18 days of coronavirus-induced quarantine. to shake off.
As Ethel Merman might say, things seem to be turning on roses for Joe and the gang in recent weeks, despite widespread predictions that Democrats are likely to lose the House and possibly the Senate.
A ‘bloodbath’ that may never come
According to the usual logic Sosnik uses to make predictions, Democrats can expect a “bloodbath” in the fall. But he is no longer so sure and is questioning everything about the deeper patterns of the US election.
One thing in particular surprises him: Which past elections provide a guideline for 2022?
The question isn’t easy to answer, partly because times have changed — for example, there was no recent attack on the Capitol with the partial support of a particular party in the 1982 midterm elections — and partly because the nature of political partisanship has changed.
The latter makes it really hard to compare today’s approval ratings with the past; in the 1960s, for example, voters were much more likely to give the president the benefit of the doubt. Today, far fewer partisans are willing to give the other side an ounce of credit or respect.
More coverage of the 2022 midterm elections
Midterms are also completely different animals from presidential elections: there are fewer voters and the electorate is usually older and Republican.
Historically, or at least since World War II, the party in power has lost seats in every but two by-elections: 1998 and 2002.
The first came when Clinton skillfully took advantage of the unpopularity of Congressional Republicans, whose impeachment urges backfired. The second came after the September 11, 2001 attacks, when patriotic feelings were still running high.
But these midterms are structurally different from many others. For starters, many of the members of the Democratic House in battlefield districts — the Cindy Axnes and Elissa Slotkins of the world — were elected in the anti-Trump wave of 2018. Those who retained their seats in 2020, a good year for Republicans. in Despite Trump’s loss, Congress may know a thing or two about staying on.
Thus, they were not elected on the basis of Biden’s informal care, unlike many of the Democrats who took power after Barack Obama’s impressive victory in 2008, but then lost in the 2010 midterm elections.
That said, most indicators warning of a shellacking for Democrats are blinking red:
Hence Sosnik’s confusion. What he struggles with is the apparent dissonance between the country’s rotten mood and all the red blinders on one side, and the string of recent Democratic victories.
You can see some of this nuance reflected in the so-called generic vote, an average of survey responses to which party voters would like them to represent in Congress. Straight away, the generic mood is basically the same.
What does history teach us?
One historic clue is the fate of Lyndon Baines Johnson, who rammed his “Great Society” programs through Congress during his first few years in office, only to see voters punish Democrats in the polls in the 1966 midterm elections. Republicans won 47 seats that year.
Two years later, Johnson announced that he would not seek a new term — no doubt hampered by the Vietnam War.
According to Gallup, Johnson’s average approval rating during his first term was 74.2 percent. That’s a number Biden would like to have. And even his overall average approval score, which dropped below 40 as the war dragged on, only shrank to 55.1 percent by the end of his presidency.
The point is, if even Johnson, the “master of the Senate,” couldn’t benefit from passing groundbreaking legislation, how can anyone expect Biden to do better?
“We’ve been in a battle all along,” said Representative David Price, a North Carolina Democrat and longtime political scientist at Duke University, who wrote his dissertation on Johnson’s Great Society. “The counter-narrative has always been one of inflation and economic distress, and that’s a real challenge, of course.”
But even Price, who said he thought many analysts underestimate Democrats’ chances of retaining the House, acknowledged the difficulty of the endeavor. “I don’t think I have a good answer, and I don’t think anyone knows how to break through,” he said.
On the Senate side, the timing of the Inflation Reduction Act may be especially helpful to Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. They are preparing to unleash hundreds of millions of dollars in television advertising spending, playing out the benefits of prescription drugs in the new law, along with what proponents say are other amenities designed to help Americans cut household spending. Pay.
Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, says Republicans still have plenty to work with.
The GOP is adept at exploiting the other party’s key legislative agreements for political gain. In addition to hitting Democrats on the overall price tag, the party’s opposition researchers are combing through the legal text and finding amenities that can be used in talking points and television ads.
“In response to record inflation and two straight quarters of negative economic growth, Democrats have just passed a trillion dollars in new spending, which even Bernie Sanders admits won’t affect inflation, but taxes on households from the United States. middle class and American manufacturers,” Hartline said.
He also pointed to Democrats’ stance on crime and expanding domestic energy production, two issues Republicans are pushing amid a rise in violent crime in cities across America and rising gas prices.
“Senate Republicans have decided that their platform opposes cutting costs for Americans’ prescription drugs,” argued David Bergstein, communications director for the Democrats’ own campaign arm. “That’s a very unpopular position that will lead their campaigns to defeat.”
