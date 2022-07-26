Democrats Aid Far-Right Candidate Against Republican Who Backed Impeachment
The official campaign arm of the House Democrats steps into a Republican primary in West Michigan to elevate a candidate endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump against one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him.
The $425,000 ad run is the latest in a series of Democratic efforts to draw attention to far-right candidates, hoping they’ll be easier to beat than the more mainstream Republicans in November. But in this case, it could also be seen as a blow to Rep. Peter Meijer, the Grand Rapids-area incumbent who braved backlash from his own party for voting to impeach Trump and is now battling excuses from the right and left.
The advertisement, which begins airing Tuesday and was openly cut and funded by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, proclaims that John Gibbs, challenging Mr. Meijer, is “too conservative” for West Michigan. But in tone and content, it’s clearly intended to appeal to pro-Trump voters in the August 2 Republican primaries, with Mr. Gibbs being hailed as “trump’s chosen to run for Congress” , polishing his bona fide confidence as an aide in the Trump administration and promising that he would push “that same conservative agenda in Congress,” including a hardline against illegal immigration and a stance for “patriotic education.”
It’s similar to an ad by the House Democratic super PAC, which unsuccessfully tried to bolster a pro-Trump candidate against California Representative David Valadao, another of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment. That ad infuriated even some Democrats.
By law, elected Democrats must keep their distance from the super PAC, known as the House Majority PAC, which was responsible for the advertisement in Mr. Valadao’s race. But with the Gibbs ad, the campaign committee responsible for it is led by a member of the Democratic leadership, New York Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, and the group is much more integrated into official action.
The Democratic Campaign Committee declined to comment on the ad. But the intent was clear. Mr. Meijer’s redrawn district has shifted from a district that narrowly voted for Mr. Trump in 2020 to one that would have carried President Biden by nine percentage points.
The tone of the current ad is bright, but if Mr. Gibbs wins the primary, the Democrats’ next attempt will likely be significantly darker. Gibbs, who was an aide to former Secretary of Housing Ben Carson, was unable to secure confirmation to head Mr. Trump’s Office of Personnel Management in 2020 due to comments he made accusing Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta of participating in a “Satanic Ritual”, and call democrats the party of “’Islam, gender-bending, anti-police, ‘you racist!’”
More recently, Mr Gibbs and Mr Meijer clashed over the legitimacy of Mr Biden’s 2020 victory, which Mr Gibbs called unfounded “simply mathematically impossible.”
In Pennsylvania, the Democratic Party of the state singled out state senator Doug Mastriano in his successful quest for the Republican nomination for governor, despite his spreading false claims about the 2020 election and his presence in Washington during the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. . Opinion polls last month showed that Mr. Mastriano against Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, appeared to be a dead end.
Democrats believe Michigan’s Third District, with its new borders, is one of the few in the country they can take from a Republican, and they’re willing to risk picking a Trump-backed election denier with a history of incendiary comments to make it. easier for their favorite candidate, Hillary Scholten.
After Mr. Meijer’s impeachment vote, Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer, the House Majority Leader, praised Mr. Meijer for what he called “a most impressive display of courage and integrity.”
“I don’t think it matters much if there is a marginally increased chance of flipping a House seat on the table,” Mr Meijer joked in a text message on Monday.