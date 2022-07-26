Democrats Aid Far-Right Candidate Against Republican Who Backed Impeachment

The official campaign arm of the House Democrats steps into a Republican primary in West Michigan to elevate a candidate endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump against one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him.

The $425,000 ad run is the latest in a series of Democratic efforts to draw attention to far-right candidates, hoping they’ll be easier to beat than the more mainstream Republicans in November. But in this case, it could also be seen as a blow to Rep. Peter Meijer, the Grand Rapids-area incumbent who braved backlash from his own party for voting to impeach Trump and is now battling excuses from the right and left.

The advertisement, which begins airing Tuesday and was openly cut and funded by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, proclaims that John Gibbs, challenging Mr. Meijer, is “too conservative” for West Michigan. But in tone and content, it’s clearly intended to appeal to pro-Trump voters in the August 2 Republican primaries, with Mr. Gibbs being hailed as “trump’s chosen to run for Congress” , polishing his bona fide confidence as an aide in the Trump administration and promising that he would push “that same conservative agenda in Congress,” including a hardline against illegal immigration and a stance for “patriotic education.”