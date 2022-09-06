Democratic Senator Manchin slams Biden’s ‘excessive’ student loan forgiveness plan

<!–

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin weighs in on President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan and joins other centrists who have fired shots.

“I just think there’s a better way to do it. You have to earn it,” he told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, joining the GOP’s criticism of the plan that wipes out student loans for people who meet the income thresholds.

Manchin provided pivotal support for Biden’s Inflation Adjustment Act, which the White House sold in part by pointing to projected $300 billion in debt relief, funded in part by a new stock buyback surcharge.

Biden handed him the pen when he put the deal into law, and had Manchin back at the White House for another event last week.

“I just think there’s a better way to do it,” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said of President Biden’s plan for student debt forgiveness

His last-minute deal with Senate leader Charles Schumer brought together the final package.

Manchin also called the debt forgiveness program, which Biden undertook with the help of executives that could pose a legal challenge, “excessive.” Business Insider reported.

Now, he’s adding criticism from other Democrats of Biden’s plan, which will provide up to $10,000 in student loan debt relief to individuals earning up to $125,000, with up to $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients.

One of the first to take a shot at the proposal was Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who is in a tight race against Trump-backed Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio.

President Joe Biden announced the plan last month after he was lobbied by members of his own party

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is running for an open US Senate seat in Ohio, has criticized the plan

“As someone who pays off my own family’s student loans, I know the cost of higher education is too high,” Ryan said late last month. And while there’s no question that a college education should be about opening up opportunities, debt forgiveness for those already on the road to financial security sends the wrong message to the millions of college-educated Ohioans who work just as hard. to make ends meet.’

“While immediate help to families is important, one-time debt cancellation will not solve the underlying problem,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who is up for re-election late last month after Biden announced the plan.

The White House had no cost estimate when it first announced the move, citing uncertainty about how many borrowers would participate, eventually coming up with an estimate that it could cost $240 billion in a decade.

Some outside analysts were quick to say it could cost up to $500 billion, while the Penn Wharton model predicts it could cost up to $1 trillion.

Voters were 48-43 split on Biden’s plan, according to a Politico/Morning Consult opinion poll last week.

Biden last month announced plans to tackle cumulative student loan debt, which has risen to $1.6 trillion and is impacting 45 million borrowers, according to the White House.