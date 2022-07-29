Democratic Rep. says he WON’T back Biden in 2024

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips said Thursday he did not want President Joe Biden to run for a second term.

“No,” Phillips replied when WCCO-AM’s Chad Hartman asked him if he would support Biden in 2024. “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats standing up.”

Phillips, who represents Minnesota’s 3rd congressional district, gave the most candid criticism of Biden’s political future from any Democratic legislator yet.

The 79-year-old president has seen his once-solid ratings slip — and Republicans have made his advanced age a problem.

They’ve taken advantage of Biden’s verbal stumbling blocks as well as his literal ones — such as a recent bicycle crash on a trip to Rehoboth Beach.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips said on Thursday he did not want President Joe Biden to run for a second term

“I respect Joe Biden. I think he — despite some mistakes and some missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy and of strength,” Phillips said. to answer, which I now, as quite rare, uh no, don’t,” he said of supporting him in two years.

“I think it’s time for a generational change,” argued 53-year-old Phillips. “And I think most of my colleagues would agree.”

But most lawmakers either publicly support Biden 2.0 or play coy — as two key voices from both wings of the Democratic Party, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Joe Manchin.

In June, AOC made no commitment to support Biden when she appeared on an episode of CNN’s State of the Union.

“I think if the president has a vision, we certainly all want to do that and explore when the time comes,” she told the network’s Dana Bash.

The 79-year-old president has seen his once-solid approval ratings slip — and Republicans have made his advanced age a problem

Bash pointed out that she didn’t say yes.

“We should approve it when we get there, but I think the president has done a really good job so far, and, you know, if he were to run again, I think I would, you know, I think… we’ll take a look at it,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“But right now we need to focus on winning a majority rather than presidential elections,” she added, pointing to the approaching midterm races in November.

And then Manchin told fired CNN host Chris Cuomo on Thursday “we’ll just have to wait and see” when asked about Biden’s reelection campaign.

“I believe that basically the people will make a state for state decision and that the people in my state will not support a National Democratic figure at this point, as far as I can see,” said Manchin, whose West Virginia has not been president since president. voted for a Democrat. Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996.

Cuomo intervened and said, “I asked you, what do you say to them?” about Manchin’s support.

“What I would say to them is pick the person – I know Joe Biden as a good person, okay. Now on the leadership, it will depend on it. I think the policy, or the lack of energy policy, is very, very damaging to our country,” Manchin said.

“I don’t agree with him on that,” he said of Biden. “I’m fighting that.”

Manchin said of inflation, “Everyone is to blame.”

“But really, we blame not seeing it coming and not acting faster or the FBI — you can talk about that,” he continued.

“So I’m not going to tell you who — who’s going to run,” added the West Virginia Democrat. “I don’t know if Joe Biden is running again and he is the Democrat candidate, depending on who the Republican candidate is.”

“You know, we’ll just have to wait and see, I’m not predicting anything,” Manchin said.

Asked about polls suggesting Democrats weren’t looking for Biden to be the 2024 nominee, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday: “The president plans to run for office in 2024. We are still a long way from that.’

Jean-Pierre echoed that statement when asked specifically about Phillips’ comments.