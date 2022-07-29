Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez flips bird at GOP in congressional baseball game

Democratic Representative Linda Sanchez of California gave the finger to the Republican dugout during the congressional baseball game Thursday night — in a flash of suspense and bad form at the annual two-party charity event.

Sanchez, who has been in office since 2003, made the obscene gesture as her team followed. She reached first base on a walk, when her team did a sniff run, forcing her to jog off the field.

Her gesture was captured on camera while the game was being captured on C-Span, prompting a chuckle from the commentators. It drew a lot of comment on Twitter, where users slowed down the tape and were able to get close-up screenshots of her gloved hand.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., was caught giving the finger to the Republican dugout at the 87th Annual Congressional Baseball Game

It all came on a night when Republicans defeated Democrats 10-0 in the traditional summer ball game and won for the second year in a row in a game that pitted the two sides against each other.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any words preceding the gesture. Sanchez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The annual event raises money for DC area charities and dates back to the early 1900s.

The game usually offers some relief from the tensions in the Capitol — and this year came at a time of controversial politics.

Sanchez left the field after her team deployed a pinchrunner

There are high partisan tensions in the Capitol, after Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. reached an agreement with majority leader Charles Schumer on a deal that can go through without Republican support and that can pass a simple majority

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) celebrating after the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park July 28, 2022 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The annual two-tier game was first played in 1909

A day before the game, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned colleagues by agreeing with Majority Leader Charles Schumer on a “reconciliation package” that would set a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations while spending billions on climate programs and allowing the government can negotiate lower costs for prescription drugs.

Republicans in the Senate were outraged by the deal, which came hours after giving Democrats votes to advance bipartisan legislation to provide subsidies to boost the US semiconductor industry.

House GOP leaders began whipping their members against the bipartisan legislation in response, though two dozen Republicans crossed the aisle and it still passed with unified Democratic support.

Republicans in the Senate also withdrew from legislation to appeal to veterans exposed to fire pits in the Iraq War, saying they were not given a chance to propose an amendment.

Sanchez responded on Twitter on Thursday. Republicans put party politics above the well-being of veterans. The #PACTAct expands access to health care for veterans. Last month they voted 84-14. Yesterday they voted 55-42. The bill has not changed. This is an insult to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” she wrote.

The dugout drama wasn’t the only excitement in the lopsided game.

Outside, police clashed with climate change protesters, who were removed from the stadium after trying to disrupt the event. Some managed to get in and unfold banners.

At least three people were arrested outside the stadium.

The man argued with the police before he was overrun by officers

A climate activist is seen on Thursday wrestled to the ground outside Nationals Park

A man rushed to the officers and was pushed to the ground and pushed.

Another group of protesters tried to enter the hall, but were marched back, grinning, by a burly security guard. When they tried to walk past the Metropolitan Police officer, he pushed one of them hard, causing him to fall backwards. He still tried to enter the area but was surrounded by police who led him away.

A blond woman was carried by her arms and legs from the scene, while another activist stood nearby, with zips around his wrists.

A group called Now Or Never claimed to be behind the demonstration.

“Tonight we got together at the Congressional Baseball Game,” they tweeted.

“We are living through a climate crisis. Yosemite is on fire. An ice shelf the size of NYC has just broken off from Antarctica. We die by the millions from pollution.

Congress must close the deal. It’s time.’

They added: “Baseball can wait. The climate can’t do that.’