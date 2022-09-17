Democratic official charged with murdering reporter who exposed his affair refuses to deny doing it

A Democratic official in Las Vegas accused of murdering a reporter who exposed his affair declined to discuss the matter in a prison interview, claiming he lives his life to “do good for others.”

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, has been charged with murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, earlier this month in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a new prison interview with the newspaper, Telles declined to answer questions about the German case, as it is still under investigation.

However, he insisted that he “definitely made mistakes” in his past.

“I’ve just really tried my best to do my life right for others, and I hope, again, with everything going around in the media these days, that people really see that,” he said. the Las Vegas Review Journal from within the walls of the Clark County Detention Center.

Despite his inability to discuss the matter, Telles was arrested on September 7 after DNA evidence found under German’s fingernails allegedly matched that of the official.

The German was found stabbed to death outside his home on September 3, a day after a suspect wearing a straw hat was found on surveillance footage near the journalist’s home.

The German was found stabbed to death outside his home on September 3 after he extensively reported on Telles’ public office and alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

German – who spent most of his career in Sin City – died of “multiple sharp injuries” in a homicide, the coroner’s Clark County Office said earlier this month.

When police searched Telles’ home, they found bloodied shoes and a torn straw hat.

Telles’ car – a red GMC – was also found to match the vehicle seen on surveillance. Reporters also crept into the official’s home and found him washing his car after the incident.

When Telles – who admitted he didn’t know if he would resign – was arrested, he reportedly had cuts to his arms.

Prosecutors charged the official with “lurking” to kill the journalist, who had covered extensively the unrest in Telles’ office, including an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

He admitted to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that there was “hostility” in the office, despite his efforts “to improve that office,” he claimed.

“It’s a shame that story somehow grew and ran,” he said.

The married man – who has been in contact with his wife and children – was open to a conversation about the domestic violence case against him.

In March 2020, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after his wife Mae Ismael called the police and told him Telles was “going crazy”.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect wearing gray shoes and a straw hat, which were later found at Telles’ home

Police found a bloodied shoe that resembled the one the suspect was wearing

Police also found a dismembered straw hat in Telles’ home after the murder

Reporters saw Telles washing his red GMC shortly after the murder (pictured on guard)

Telles admitted to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was “struggling with alcohol” at the time, and that moment was a “wake-up call.”

“I don’t drink anymore,” he told the outlet. ‘My wife and I have a much better relationship’ [now].’

He said he has been sober since that night and had previously only drunk uncontrollably on special occasions.

“It was just that I blacked out and again had no control over what was going on,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The case was eventually dropped and he was given a 90-day suspended sentence for resisting arrest – where he reportedly told officers while under arrest, “You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public servant.”

Telles claimed he can’t remember speaking to officers.

According to the local newspaper obituaryGerman reported on a vast array of grizzly topics in Las Vegas, including courts, politics, labor, government, and organized crime.

Glenn Cook, editor-in-chief of the Review-Journal, said earlier this month that German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or threats against him to anyone in the newspaper’s leadership.

He said in a statement: “The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff.

He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would look like today without shining a bright light in dark places for many years.”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010, after more than two decades with the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering corruption and organized crime.

German (pictured) spent most of his career in Sin City, joining the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010

German was the author of the 2001 true crime novel Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss, the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club’s fortune.

He was known for his stories of government crimes and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that killed 60 people and injured more than 400 others.

Cathy Scott, a former co-worker, noted how she and German told the story of the 1997 Las Vegas murder of Mafia operative Herbert “Fat Herbie” Blitzstein.

German covered many organized crime stories, including hosting a season of the Review-Journal’s true crime podcast,’Mobbed Up: The Fight for Vegas.’

The podcast was described as about how “mafia crime families exercised covert control over more than a third of the Strip’s casinos, waking up federal and state agents to the formidable task of pushing them out.”

He also made stories about government corruption, political candidates running inappropriate campaign finances, and told stories about the rise and fall of the Las Vegas mob.