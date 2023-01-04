Democratic Congressman will swear into office on a $5 MILLION Superman comic

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fellow legislators will want to think twice before pulling the suit jacket on Robert Garcia-elect — he takes the oath of office with his hand on a valuable Superman comic.

He’s not a DC comic. Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach, tweeted that he will take the oath on an original Superman #1 comic from the collection of the Library of Congress.

The self-proclaimed “Comic Book Nerd” also puts his hand on top of his naturalization certificate and a photo of his parents. He lost them both to COVID in 2020.

“Will be proudly sworn into Congress on the United States Constitution. Under the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate and an original Superman #1 from @libraryofcongress,” he wrote with a smiley emoji and one of the US flag.

California Rep. Elect Robert Garcia will be sworn in on a classic Superman comic, along with an image of his late parents and his citizenship certificate (along with the Constitution)

But before House members can take the oath, House Republicans must settle a bitter internal feud to choose a speaker, something they were unable to do on Tuesday. Another Superman fan, former President Donald Trump, publicly expressed his support for embattled Representative Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday.

Previously had a reporter tweeted an image of the classic strip along with a long line of mementos brought by other legislators, including the usual collection of family bibles.

The Library of Congress has one series of early comics in his collection.

Garcia was born in Lima, Peru, and grew up in California. His mother, who worked in healthcare, and his stepfather died of the coronavirus in 2020 Washington Post reported.

Rep.-Elect Robert Garcia (D-CA) takes oath on the US Constitution – and a classic DC Comic

Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach, was born in Peru and grew up in California

“My mother has been caring for patients for over 25 years as a medical assistant in the same clinic. She helped thousands of patients, nurses and doctors. She was a healthcare hero. Our healthcare workers need your support to fight COVID-19. Stay safe and protect our families,” he tweeted after she died.

Garcia was elected to serve in a newly created district that combined two others, succeeding Democratic Representative Alan Lowenthal Lucille Roybal-Allard.

A comic similar to the one in the library collection sold for $5.3 million last year.