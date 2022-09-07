Democratic attorneys general candidates rake in donations post-Roe

This influx of campaign money is the latest evidence Democrats point to, as they claim voters will give them upset wins in November, and Republicans’ anti-abortion stance will boost turnout and influence independents.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association—the party’s only national campaign arm that explicitly requires its candidates to support abortion rights—usually follows its GOP counterpart in fundraising. But in the second quarter of this year, when… roe fell, it raised the Republican group, $6.47 million to $6.3 million. And while Republicans’ fundraising rose 7 percent this year from the previous quarter, Democrats’ fundraising soared 70 percent. And Ford says this included a significant increase in both small and large donations.

“We saw, even after the advisory leaked in May, an increase in interest and energy around attorneys general who will prioritize protecting reproductive freedom,” Aaron Ford, the co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association and the attorney General of Nevada running for re-election this fall, POLITICS told POLITICS.

The Republican Association of Lawyers did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The group has said it has no litmus test for its candidates when it comes to abortion rights. But while both the association and individual GOP candidates tout their anti-abortion stances with voters and donors, promising the state to enforce abortion bans if they win, they have also tried to divert the conversation into areas of perceived democratic weakness, including crime and inflation.

The group and its individual candidates are focusing their posts much more on areas where they feel they are on a more solid footing, including public safety and economic concerns — betting these issues will outweigh abortion rights for voters in November.

“Something may be popular, but not particularly striking, and on the most notable scale, abortion is still far below the economic hardship every American faces every day,” argued Mark Weaver, the former Ohio deputy attorney general and a Republican. strategist working on campaigns around the country. “The question of how much regulation will fall on abortion will affect some Americans, but not all and not every day.”

But new polls and the results of the primary this summer have shown that abortion rights are a major driver for voting, and the wave of donations has boosted prospects for Democrats across the country. Individual Democratic candidates for attorney general and the party’s campaign arm also have a post-roe Especially after Kansas’ decisive rejection of an anti-abortion voting initiative in early August, expectations about what’s possible for progressives in red and purple states have been mixed.

Chris Mann, a former police officer running for attorney general in Kansas, raised just over $300,000 between January 1 and the end of July. state records. But in the two days following the state’s abortion referendum referendum, the campaign raised more than $30,000 to highlight Republican candidate Kris Kobach’s anti-abortion record.

Sitting in his sparse campaign office in the college town of Lawrence the day before the referendum vote, Mann told POLITICO he sees signs of a sea change on reproductive rights — even in his scarlet state.

“As in the state of Kansas, across the country, the vast majority of people believe in the right to abortion care,” he said. “Normally we don’t ask politicians for medical advice and we don’t need them in our exam rooms. The government should not make decisions about health care. The people of Kansas have a history of saying that and we will continue to say that.”

Rochelle Garza, the Democrat who challenged Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas, spent the first week after roe fell, putting her campaign ahead of her opponent in the last reporting period – $520,000 against Paxton’s $340,000. A Dallas Morning News poll released last week found Garza “neck and neck” with Paxton, and slightly ahead with independent voters.

In Georgia, challenger Jen Jordan defeated her GOP counterpart Chris Carr in fundraising for the quarter that the roe decision that paved the way for the state’s six-week abortion ban to come into effect. Recent Polls leaves Jordan only four points, fueling democratic optimism.

A POLITICO analysis of ActBlue credit card processing fees disclosed in IRS data shows Jordan, Arizona Democratic hopeful Kris Mayes and Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul all doubled online fundraisers from previous months in the month after the Supreme Court de dobbs decision.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media at a press conference in Lansing, Michigan, May 5, 2020. | David Eggert/AP Photo

And in Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel — a Democrat who has spoken out about her own abortion and made the issue the centerpiece of her campaign — considerably excessive her Republican challenger Matt DePerno, and now has about 20 times as much cash on hand. In the week following the Supreme Court’s decision, her campaign reported $150,000 in donations, the majority of the first female donors.

Nessel spends much of this proceeds hammering her abortion rights message to voters – launching a six-figure digital advertising campaign this month warned that “a vote for DePerno is a vote for criminalizing women and their caregivers.”

“I fought tooth and nail alongside Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer to make sure abortion remains safe and legal in our state,” she told reporters on a call earlier this month, adding that DePerno is “willing to prosecute abortion in all cases, which is so incredibly frightening for the people.” of our state.”

De Perno’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but he has touted his anti-abortion stance on the campaign trail and urged voters in Michigan to join his ‘struggle to protect the right to life’.

Jason Roe, a Republican strategist in Michigan, says that despite polls showing a majority for abortion rights, some voters may be alienated from Nessel’s aggressive rhetoric on the issue.

“There is definitely a deep Catholic bloc and a deep Evangelical bloc in the state, and they transcend the white Christian narrative by reaching minority communities as well,” he said.

Even before roe There were already several Democratic candidates for the Attorney General as the last line of defense on abortion rights — especially in states that had so-called trigger laws on their books that criminalize the procedure. But as access to abortion is crumbling across the country, with a new wave of near-total bans coming into effect last month in multiple states and more on the horizon, the flow of campaign money is helping them to leverage their office’s influence in a post-op.roe world.

“We’re educating voters across the country about efforts to undermine this freedom — be it social media, traditional media, advertising, word of mouth, speeches and individual conversations with voters — and the message is resonating,” Ford said. . “Sometimes we don’t even have to bring it up, it just happens organically.”

Leading up to November, the group of donors recalls its candidates’ commitment not to prosecute doctors or patients under state abortion laws, and the legal battle incumbents such as Nessel are waging over the implementation of pre-roe restrictions in their states.

“As an AG, I will never sue a woman, a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, a midwife, a doula – any medical professional – for abortion care or reproductive services, period,” Mayes said during the conversation with reporters.

Democratic attorneys general also make sure voters and donors know they have banded together in amicus briefings to try to influence courts weighing abortion laws in Texas, Idaho and elsewhere.

The association plans to reinforce this message with: digital ads this fall in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Texas — part of the plan to spend a record $30 million on a campaign that sees abortion rights as one of the top issues facing voters in November.

“We commend the fact that we are the ones who are able to summarize this issue and work together to get things done on this front,” Ford said.

While the Republican Association of Attorneys General doesn’t put as much emphasis on abortion rights as its Democratic counterpart, it doesn’t shy away from the issue either.

On the day the Supreme Court fell roethe group sent an email to raise money reminding supporters that “every donation will help the Republican Attorney General fight and hold out for life on the Democrats’ pro-abortion agenda.”

And some Republican strategists, including Roe, are warning that GOP candidates should not ignore the issue altogether.

“I don’t know if you can afford to turn away from it — that won’t be possible,” he said. “Many voters have never really sat still and thought about how they feel about abortion and all its sub-issues, and are now voting on this issue for the first time in their lives. So there is an opportunity for Republicans to convince people of the dignity of the pro-life position. But to do that, you have to talk about it, and that may not be pleasant for everyone.”