Democrat Zimmerman challenges Santos to resign and face him again in special election

Lost New York congressional candidate Robert Zimmerman (D) on Tuesday called on his former opponent, Rep.-elect George Santos (R), to resign and run for a new election after Santos admitted lying about his vocational and educational training.

Santos in an interview with the New York Post acknowledged discrepancies in his backgroundwhich were previously reported by The New York Times, but Santos maintained that he would fulfill his term, arguing that he campaigned “talking about people’s concerns, not my resume.”

“George, if that’s your real name, if you’re so convinced that #NY3 voters still trust you, resign and run again against me in a special election,” Zimmerman wrote on Twitter. “Face voters with your real past and answer questions about your criminal history. Let the voters decide.”

Santos flipped the Long Island district last month after Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) chose to campaign for governor of the state rather than run for re-election. Santos won by 8 percentage points.

The Republican’s victory was one of multiple key GOP victories in New York constituencies in the midterms, helping the party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives in the next Congress.

But after the election, The New York Times published a report earlier this month, detailing several discrepancies in Santos’ alleged background, including Santos’ false claims that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and graduated from Baruch College in New York.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry”, Santos. told the New York Post in an interview on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’ attorney for comment. Santos will take office on January 3.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit joins a chorus of democrats who have called on Santos to resign his newly won seat.

House Minority Leader Elect Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) said last week that Santos “It appears to be a complete and utter fraud.”