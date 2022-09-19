Democrat Tim Ryan missed Ohio football game for wedding – despite attacking JD Vance for skipping it

After spending thousands of dollars attacking Republican Senate nominee JD Vance for attending Donald Trump’s campaign rally the same night as a major college football game in Ohio, DailyMail.com has learned that Vance’s opponent, Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, skipped the festivities themselves.

The race has attracted national attention, with Democrats hoping to turn over the battlefield seat vacated by outgoing GOP senator Rob Portman.

Trump announced earlier this month that he would be in Youngstown, Ohio Saturday night to campaign for Vance and a slew of hopeful GOP congress.

Ryan’s campaign immediately grabbed the timing, casting Vance as an outsider who deliberately planned the rally for the same time as Ohio State University and the University of Toledo, both Ohio schools, face each other on the football field.

But the House Democrat himself attended a wedding instead of watching the big game.

A person who attended the event told DailyMail.com that Ryan was the officiant at the wedding, where the bride was one of Ryan’s relatives.

Vance’s campaign called Ryan a “blatant fraud” in a statement to DailyMail.com.

Ryan probably had no say in the wedding date. But he would have had more control over his campaign’s ad blitz, targeting Vance for missing the football game that same night.

House Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan was photographed Saturday at a wedding in Youngstown, Ohio. He didn’t make his celebratory plans public, but his campaign criticized opponent JD Vance for participating in a Trump rally that day at the same time as a major college football game in Ohio.

Ryan is seen at what appears to be the wedding venue on Friday, even as his campaign rolled out a ‘six figure’ digital ad blitz against Vance for missing the next day’s match

DailyMail.com contacted Ryan’s team to ask if they were running the ads knowing Ryan would also miss the game. They did not respond to multiple requests for comment Monday morning.

Like Trump’s rally, the wedding was also in Youngstown and began at 4:30 p.m. and lasted into the evening.

The person who attended the event said they saw Ryan there after the game start time at 7pm.

A photo obtained by DailyMail.com from a public Instagram profile appears to show Ryan in the same location on Friday, along with family and friends of the bride and groom.

While reportedly partying on Saturday, Ryan’s team was rolling out an ad and social media campaign targeting Vance for missing the football game.

The pricey digital ad blitz had a six-figure price tag, according to The hill.

Ryan seized on the Trump rally announcement shortly after it was released. It’s not clear if he knew he would miss the game himself before the wedding

During the game, Ryan’s campaign Twitter account mocked Vance with updates criticizing him for missing the matchup in favor of a Trump rally

Meanwhile, a person at the event told DailyMail.com that Ryan was present at the wedding even after the late afternoon ceremony.

“JD Vance plays Ohio,” the ad reads, portraying Vance as an out-of-touch resident of “Silicon Valley,” while citing his previous comments that were critical of Trump.

Throughout the football game, his team posted game updates to take pictures on Vance.

‘WOW, what a throw!! Did you see that, [Vance]? (Lol, kidding.),’ were among the mocking posts posted.

But an eyewitness said Ryan sat back and enjoyed the wedding as his team criticized his opponent for missing the match.

A spokesperson for Vance’s campaign told DailyMail.com: “Not only has Tim Ryan childishly assaulted JD Vance for the past two weeks for missing the Ohio State game he knew he was going to miss, he even had a live tweet commentary from his staff about the contest from his twitter account to deceptively cover up that he wasn’t watching.”

JD Vance’s campaign called Ryan a ‘blatant fraud’ in a statement to DailyMail.com

On issues big and small, Tim Ryan has proved once again that he will lie about anything to try to trick Ohio’s citizens into voting for him. What a blatant fraud,” said the Vance campaign.

The battle for the open Senate seat of the battlefield was a close one.

A Friday poll by Emerson College Polling/The Hill gave the “Hillbilly Elegy” author a four percent lead over Ryan.

A Civiqs poll on Thursday shows Vance scores 48 percent compared to Ryan’s 45.

And two polls from earlier this week show Ryan Vance to lead by six points and one point, respectively.