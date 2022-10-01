Democrat Texas mayor says she BACKS GOP governors

A Democratic Texas mayor says she backs the Republican governor’s decision to bus illegal immigrants to liberal sanctuary cities, insisting transferees were never lied to about their final destination.

Yolanda Ramón, acting mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas, said the migrants she has met who have crossed into the US are often just looking to get further from the border and would welcome help getting there.

She said foxnews she agrees with moves by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to move immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, including New York and Chicago, as well as upscale and upbeat Martha’s Vineyard.

He also said they often don’t know how far away other cities are once they arrive in the country, which is why they are often ready to accept offers of free transportation to northern cities.

‘I can tell you one thing, they are not lying to you. If you meet them at the gas station, they will tell you that I just want to go somewhere. I just want to go further north,’ Ramón said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bused roughly 10,000 immigrants to Democratic sanctuary cities, and in New York, 15,500 immigrants have recently appeared in the city.

A group of nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela who were flown to the island of Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Sometimes they don’t even know where they are,” he continued. Will they ask how far is San Antonio? how far is houston How far is New York?

She told Fox News that illegal immigration is the “most pressing problem” in the city of Eagle Pass, which sits directly on the US-Mexico border.

Ramón’s comments stand in stark contrast to those made by many of his fellow Democrats, who have accused Abbott and DeSantis of human trafficking and extreme cruelty.

Republican lawmakers say they are willing to give liberal cities that support uncontrolled immigration a taste of what life is like along the southern border, where hundreds of thousands of people are caught crossing each month.

Ramón’s comments come as the US-Mexico border is experiencing heightened tension due to an influx of immigrants, and many Republican politicians have begun busing or flying illegal immigrants to Democratic sanctuary cities.

Ramón called the situation “comical” and added that there is no doubt that illegal immigrants “know where they are going” when they are offered transportation to those cities.

“Of course they know where they’re going, otherwise they wouldn’t go,” Ramon said.

He said immigrants are likely thinking, ‘You know what, if I don’t have to walk 200 miles to San Antonio, and I can get on a bus and that bus will take me closer to where I want to go, let me get on that bus.

The Democratic leadership has struggled to deal with immigrants showing up in their cities; New York City Mayor Eric Adams was recently forced to use a cruise ship as a processing center for immigrants.

Texas has bused more than 10,000 immigrants to blue cities, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have followed suit.

In a particularly brazen act, DeSantis took about 50 Venezuelan immigrants to the Democratic vacation hideout on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

About 15,500 immigrants have headed to New York according to City Hall estimates, and Adams predicted a surge of 75,000 that would test the shelter system to the “breaking point.”

In the last 11 months, US border officials have arrested more than two million illegal immigrants at the southern border.

CBP encountered 203,597 migrants at the southern border in August alone, which is a slight increase from crossings in July.

Since October 2021, CBP has recorded encounters with 2,150,639 migrants who have crossed the border from Mexico, and has had encounters with more than 3.5 million since the start of Biden’s term.

Republicans have chided the Biden administration for ignoring the ongoing crisis, especially as the number of deaths along the border has hit record highs.

In September, preliminary figures show that 30 migrants died along the border, adding to the total of 782 deaths in 2022.