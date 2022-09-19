Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should show videos of planeloads of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the United States

In an appearance on CBS’Face the Nation’Cuellar said the only images people see here are of a crush of migrants trying to enter the country — rather than millions of people being sent back.

He said that one of the things that the administration is not doing effectively is to show ‘people who go and land in the countries of Honduras and El Salvador to show that there are consequences.’

‘When was the last time you saw – you saw a picture or a video of people walking back? You only see people entering. And you have to have words with action to enforce it,” said Cuellar, one of the more conservative Democrats who narrowly survived a primary challenge in June.

He called for more Border Patrol funding and continued enforcement at a border he said was dominated by cartels.

“Look, everyone that comes across is somehow controlled by the bad guys,” Cuellar said.

‘I mean, people just don’t go across a river or across the border. It is all controlled by the migrants. Each sector, for example along the border, is controlled by some form of cartel across the board. Yes, they are very sophisticated. Yes, they got the money. Yes, they do counterintelligence

Cuellar also distanced himself from Vice President Kamala Harris when asked about her comment that the burden is on lawmakers to pass immigration reform.

Cuellar said the border was controlled by cartels

He called for strengthening the US Border Patrol

The US is on track to have more than 2 million encounters with migrants at the border this year

Cuellar did not support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to send Venezuelan immigrants to liberal Martha’s Vineyard. “We need solutions and not theatre,” he said

“With all due respect to the VP, there are enough laws on the books right now that can return people back,” he said.

It mirrored an earlier comment on CNN asked about Harris’ comment that the border is secure.

“The border is not secure, with all due respect to the VP,” Cullar told the network. The nation is expected to have more than 2 million encounters with migrants at the border by the end of the fiscal year, according to government figures.

But Cuellar did not approve of a move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send a plane to Texas to deliver Venezuelan migrants to liberal Martha’s Vineyard. Many of the migrants said they boarded the plane with assurances of jobs or services, but local officials said last week they were not informed in advance that a plane carrying migrants was arriving.

“We need solutions, not theater,” Cuellar said.

But he appeared to be more open to sending migrants to better populated areas.

“By sending people off to New York and Chicago, it raises awareness, but I — we’re going to focus more on solutions at the border,” he said … They might get two buses a day in some of those cities. Just for my hometown of Laredo, we send 21 to 26 buses a day out of Laredo, just to give you an idea of ​​what’s going on here.’

Interviewer Margaret Bennan asked if he objected to the lack of migration centers in places like Martha’s Vineyard.’

Yes, look, the migrants are people after all and we have to treat them like people, he said.