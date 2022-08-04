Democrat staffer posed as an FBI agent before leading cops on chase through Washington, D.C.

A congressman posing as an FBI agent using clothing and gear he bought online was fired after leading motorcycle agents on a chase through Washington, DC, before being caught in Georgia weeks later.

Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as an executive for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost his job after posing as law enforcement officers and openly carrying a firearm illegally, according to his attorney Robert Lee Jenkins, Jr.

On November 14, 2020, two police officers, trying to control the MAGA protesters after the election, spotted a suspicious police car with a man nearby wearing a shirt that read ‘Federal Agent’.

While the police car looked legit to the untrained eye, complete with emergency lighting, a laptop holder and a partition to contain detainees, the officers noticed that the font on the license plate was incorrect, police said. Daily Beast.

Carter, standing next to his fake police vehicle, “was wearing a full police belt, including handcuffs, a pistol, two magazines and a radio with earphone attachment,” court documents said.

When officers inspected the impersonator from a distance, they noticed he was making a rookie mistake: Carter placed his extra gun magazines near his gun holster, which would make it difficult for law enforcement officers to reload with their free hand during a firefight.

The agents were unaware of FBI agents helping to control the protests and noticed that Carter would leave them if they got close.

Real federal agents then contacted the Secret Service’s Joint Operations Center and asked police officers to approach Carter, who said he was “FBI” while wearing a face mask and baseball cap, disguising his identity.

When they asked for his credentials, Carter claimed he didn’t have any before he turned on his emergency blue lights and drove off.

Police gave chase on the bike, with a cop chasing him down several DC streets before giving up the chase for “officer safety reasons.”

The investigation into who the mystery man was became a joint operation between Capitol Police, FBI, DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.

Carter was a staffer in Rep.’s office. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) in August 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, where he botched signatures and submitted unauthorized documents to dramatically increase his salary before being discovered, fired and charged

The organizations were unable to track him down until a man, Secret Service Special Agent A. Pascual, acted on a remote suspicion that eventually exposed the ruse.

Pascual found that Carter “could possibly wear a t-shirt manufactured by” the Florida company 13Fifty Apparel. Pascual teamed up with business owner Christopher Lewis to sift through his list of recent clients.

They concluded that the shirt was relatively new as it featured a ’13FA’ logo on the sleeve, which was introduced by the company last year.

Pascual went through the customer list through several databases, eventually narrowing it down to one “based on photos, race, and other demographic information.”

Pascual then used a similar process to search SignsAndTagsOnline.com for a purchase that matched the fake police cruiser’s license plate, eventually finding that Carter was using both companies.

While they found his identity, the police did not discover that Sterling was both a wanted fugitive and a licensed congressman with security clearances for up to three weeks after the chase.

According to an affidavit, Secret Service agents broke into Carter’s home on New Year’s Day in 2021, where they found his Glock 19 pistol, extra magazines, ammunition and receipts for his decked-out police car.

Carter was found and arrested in his parents’ home state of Georgia, before spending months in prisons in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Washington, D.C.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Carter is a graduate of the University of Georgia and worked as a baseball umpire in the state before landing the job in DC.

When Rep. Schneider’s office was notified of Carter’s escapades, they gave him the option to resign or be fired. Carter resigned, but kept his government-issued cell phone.

The discovery of Carter’s crime enabled Schneider’s office to expose even more misdeeds: The staffer oversaw the payment of congressional staff and had given himself an $80,000 raise.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, Carter began filling out payroll forms and forging the signature of Schneider’s chief of staff to get them approved in November 2019, when he had only been on the job for three months.

Carter increased his annual salary from $54,000 to $138,000 resulting in a $6,000 bonus for the month and kept the scam going for over a year, donating himself nearly an additional $80,000.

Carter was charged with criminal charges in February 2022 for that crime, pleading guilty to theft of public funds and forcing Schneider’s office to issue a statement saying they were “determined to pursue justice for American taxpayers, the loss to the US Treasury and due by the US Congress.”

Carter was sentenced to nine months in federal prison for the crime; his lawyer said he will soon turn himself in to serve the sentence.

Rather than take this responsibility seriously, the defendant selfishly decided to use that responsibility to illegally enrich himself, including using his ill-gotten gains to further his other crimes, including by purchasing a vehicle and a federal firearms license. ‘, assistant US attorneys Nicole Lockhart and Molly Gaston wrote.

Carter has since ceased all social media activity. He last posted during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot while still a fugitive, saying, “I want to thank Capitol Police, Secret Service, MPD and all other law enforcement agencies for protecting my colleagues!” He wrote. ‘WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS!’