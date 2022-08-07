Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal REFUSES to say whether Biden is party’s best presidential candidate

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has declined to say whether he thinks Joe Biden is the best Democrat to make a bid for the White House in 2024.

The Connecticut legislature said he believes the midterm elections will determine Biden’s success in the next two years and “how strong he would be as a candidate” in 2024.

Blumenthal’s comments came after the Senate voted 51-50 to advance Democrats’ $740 billion climate change and health care bill.

The lawmaker stressed that Democrats must meet Biden’s goals, pointing out that the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act is “making tremendous progress.”

Meanwhile, 75 percent of Democratic and left-wing voters say they want another candidate to vote in the 2024 presidential election as the party continues to show its lack of confidence in Biden.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has declined to say whether he thinks Joe Biden is the best Democrat to make a bid for the White House in 2024

Blumenthal, who appeared on CNN’s State of the Union address with CNN’s Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday, said he will “support Biden” if he runs again, but declined to address whether he was the best candidate for the job.

“Do you think President Biden is the best candidate in 2024?” moderator Dana Bash asked. Blumenthal turned away from the question.

“I will be very blunt and very honest with you. My focus is completely on November as I am running for re-election,” he said.

“But I also think this November will determine how successful President Biden will be over the next two years and how strong he will be as a candidate.”

However, Blumenthal noted that he would support Biden if he decides to run for re-election.

“I will support President Biden,” he told Bash, who hit back, “Do you want him to run away?”

“If he decides he wants to run, and I think his decision will be dictated by how November ends for the Democratic Party and for senators like me running for reelection,” Blumenthal explained.

Blumenthal said he believes the midterm elections will determine Biden’s success in the next two years and “how strong he would be as a candidate” in 2024

He also noted that it is important for Democratic senators to make progress over the next two years on Biden’s agendas on topics such as abortion, inflation and the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court.

“We are making tremendous progress,” Blumenthal added. ‘The Inflation Reduction Act is an example of this. Veterans burn pit legislation, which I helped lead. Very important.’

The Senate passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Saturday that aims to slow global warming, moderate pharmaceutical costs and tax immense companies.

The estimated $740 billion package comes next door to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities in a stunning turnaround for what appeared to be doomed proposals.

The legislation includes the largest-ever federal effort on climate change — nearly $400 billion — will cover out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare up to $2,000 a year and extend expiring subsidies that help 13 million people afford health insurance.

Raising corporate taxes will pay for the whole package, with some $300 billion in additional revenue to help reduce the deficit.

Unbiased analysts have said the Inflation Reduction Act would have a small effect on rising consumer prices.

Republicans said the new measure would undermine an economy that policymakers struggle to avoid slipping into recession.

They said the bill’s business taxes would hurt job creation and push prices up, making it harder for people to cope with the country’s worst inflation since the 1980s.

A new poll shows that a whopping 75% of Democratic and left-wing voters want to see someone other than President Joe Biden run for president by 2024

Meanwhile, three-quarters of Democratic voters want a different candidate on their ballots for the 2024 presidential election, a poll released in late July showed.

The 75 percent of Democratic and left-wing voters who don’t want to see Biden run for another term is a 24 percent increase from the same CNN poll taken earlier this year.

In January and February 2022, 51 percent of Democratic voters and those leaning that way said they would prefer a candidate other than Biden in the next election.

The new poll shows that the remaining 25 percent want Biden as the nominee — a sharp drop from the 45 percent who wanted that result just six months earlier.

Twenty-four percent of left-wing voters polled on July 22-24 say they want someone else because they don’t think Biden can win in 2024. The same poll at the beginning of this year showed 18 percent of voters felt that way.

Another 22 percent of those polled this month say they don’t want another Biden run because they simply don’t want him to be re-elected and serve a second term, versus the 16 percent who thought so in the January/February poll .