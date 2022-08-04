Democrat Seeks Inspector General Inquiry Into Pentagon’s Missing Jan. 6 Texts
WASHINGTON — The No. 2 Senate Democrat on Wednesday called for an Inspector General to investigate missing text messages from top Defense Department officials in the Trump administration related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Illinois Senator Richard J. Durbin, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he sent a letter to Sean O’Donnell, the Department of Defense inspector general, requesting an investigation into the disappearance of text messages. messages from the phones of at least five former Trump administration officials, including acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller; Kash Patel, the Pentagon’s chief of staff; and Ryan D. McCarthy, the Secretary of the Army.
The officials were involved in discussions about sending the National Guard to the Capitol during the mob violence.
“The disappearance of this critical information could jeopardize efforts to uncover the full truth about Jan. 6,” Mr Durbin said in a statement. “I don’t know if the failure to preserve these critical government documents dated January 6 is the result of bad faith, astounding incompetence, or outdated records management policies, but we need to get to the bottom of this.”
A spokeswoman for the Inspector General said he was waiting for Mr Durbin’s letter and that he would “review the letter as soon as we receive it”.
Mr. Durbin’s call for an investigation into the Pentagon’s missing texts came the same day the Justice Department filed a civil suit against a former White House adviser to Mr. Trump, Peter Navarro, saying that Mr. Navarro hadn’t saved the messages from a private email address he used in conducting government business.
In the lawsuit, the Justice Department said it had contacted Mr Navarro about providing the emails but had refused to provide the data “without immunity from returning such documents”.
Mr. Navarro was indicted in June on two charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 House Committee requesting his testimony and documents.
Mr Navarro’s lawyers, John Irving and John Rowley, said he had “never refused to provide any information to the government”.
“As detailed in our recent letter to the archives, Mr. Navarro has instructed his lawyers to keep all such documents, and he expects the government to follow standard procedures in good faith to allow him to produce documents,” he said. the lawyers in a statement. “Instead, the government chose to file its lawsuit today.”
In the case of the missing Pentagon texts, Mr. Durbin the Inspector General a day after the watchdog group American Oversight sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland who called for an investigation. CNN previously reported on the missing texts from the agency.
American Oversight discovered the problem in March through lawsuits over the Department of Defense’s response to public records requests it made in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. The Defense and Military Group said the government was unable to produce certain communications because when an officer leaves a post, “he or she hands in the government-issued phone and the phone is wiped.”
“For those guards who are no longer with the agency, the text messages were not kept,” the lawyers wrote, though they added that they would try to retrieve the texts in other ways.
American Oversight sought communications from senior officials with Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan.
The group specifically asked for Mr. Miller’s announcements; Mr Patel; Mr McCarthy; Paul Ney, the Defense Department’s General Counsel; Gene. James McConville, the Army Chief of Staff; James E. McPherson, Army General Counsel; and Lieutenant General Walter E. Piatt, the Director of the Army Staff.
Mr. Miller, Mr. Patel, Mr. Ney, Mr. McCarthy, and Mr. McPherson all left the Department of Defense or the military towards the end of the Trump administration.
Mr Durbin’s letter came afterwards he appealed to Mr. Garland last week to take over an investigation to missing text messages from the Department of Homeland Security dated January 5 and 6, 2021, including those on Secret Service agents’ phones. Also missing were the texts of Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, his deputy.
Two influential House Democrats have also called on two officials from the Department of Homeland Security’s independent watchdog to testify before Congress about the bureau’s handling of missing Secret Service texts as of Jan. 6, accusing their office of implicating being in a cover-up.