Democrat Seeks Inspector General Inquiry Into Pentagon’s Missing Jan. 6 Texts

“As detailed in our recent letter to the archives, Mr. Navarro has instructed his lawyers to keep all such documents, and he expects the government to follow standard procedures in good faith to allow him to produce documents,” he said. the lawyers in a statement. “Instead, the government chose to file its lawsuit today.”

In the case of the missing Pentagon texts, Mr. Durbin the Inspector General a day after the watchdog group American Oversight sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland who called for an investigation. CNN previously reported on the missing texts from the agency.

American Oversight discovered the problem in March through lawsuits over the Department of Defense’s response to public records requests it made in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. The Defense and Military Group said the government was unable to produce certain communications because when an officer leaves a post, “he or she hands in the government-issued phone and the phone is wiped.”

“For those guards who are no longer with the agency, the text messages were not kept,” the lawyers wrote, though they added that they would try to retrieve the texts in other ways.

American Oversight sought communications from senior officials with Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan.

The group specifically asked for Mr. Miller’s announcements; Mr Patel; Mr McCarthy; Paul Ney, the Defense Department’s General Counsel; Gene. James McConville, the Army Chief of Staff; James E. McPherson, Army General Counsel; and Lieutenant General Walter E. Piatt, the Director of the Army Staff.