Democrat Mark Kelly takes an eight-point lead in Arizona and Ron Johnson slips in Wisconsin

A new poll shows Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona is opening an eight-point lead over his Trump-backed opponent Blake Masters, while Senate Leader Mitch McConnell warns Republicans may not take back the Senate.

Kelly’s lead in a new Fox News poll comes as the Democratic campaign arm has already started airing ads stating that Masters, a venture capitalist, is “not like normal Arizonans” and claims he has “dangerous beliefs and plans that deeply in line with the values ​​of the state.’

Kelly is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the party’s 50-50 majority.

Another new Fox News poll shows incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson chasing his Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes, 50 to 46 percent. That follows a Marquette University poll that ranked Barnes, the 35-year-old lieutenant governor of the state, at 7.

It comes in a state that President Joe Biden won by one percentage point and which Donald Trump wore four years earlier.

Johnson held a hearing on electoral fraud before January 6 and signed a statement saying he intended to object to votes certified for Joe Biden. The Jan. 6 House Committee revealed that Johnson’s chief of staff attempted to deliver some pro-Trump voters to Vice President Mike Pence, who chaired the Earl. Johnson brushed off the incident when it was revealed.

The polls, released Thursday night, came on a day when McConnell downplayed Republican chances to retake the Senate with comments aimed at “candidate quality.”

But he made his comments at a time when many leading Republicans are concerned that former President Donald Trump has promoted famous candidates, with prominent but no political records, over more impressive campaigners.

“I think the House is more likely to overturn than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, the quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome,” McConnell said, referring to the GOP’s bid to retake the Democratic House.

Trump’s choices, as TV physician Dr. Oz and former sports star Herschel Walker, struggle to build momentum with less than three months to the midterms.

In Ohio, JD Vance won a tight primary with Trump’s help, but is now neck and neck with Democratic nominee Tim Ryan in a state that has Republican trend

“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall we will probably have an extremely tight-knit Senate, either our side slightly up or their side slightly up.” .’

Parties that control the White House, Senate, and House usually take a beating in midterm elections.

Add to that the historic unpopularity of President Joe Biden, and the Democrats had assumed 2022 would follow that pattern.

But in recent weeks, they’ve racked up a handful of legislative victories as they watch the Republican primaries bring wins for candidates backed by Trump but opposed by other GOP heavy hitters.

In some cases, Trump’s approval was enough to make them exaggerated. But they are generally untested first-time candidates.

In the Pennsylvania Senate Open Race, Dr. Oz lags far behind Democratic candidate John Fetterman, who has discovered his opponent as an easy target for burn injuries on social media.

As a result, the unbiased Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its rating from “toss up” to “lean Democrat.”

Fetterman’s campaign has successfully branded Oz as an out-of-state carpet sagger, raising money with a video in which the TV celebrity confused the name of a grocery store while looking for raw food.

“Fantasy French appetizers aside, a simple look at Oz compared to the hoodie and shorts-clad tattooed Fetterman, and it’s not surprising to discern who comes across more authentic and recognizable to voters,” the Cook Political Report concluded.