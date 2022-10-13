Democrat Mandela Barnes calls in Obama in tight Wisconsin Senate race

<!–

Mandela Barnes’ hopeful campaign in the Wisconsin Democratic Senate wants former President Barack Obama to appear alongside him on the campaign trail as he falls behind Republican Senator Ron Johnson in the polls.

Politico reported Thursday that Barnes’ campaign personally contacted Obama’s team to get the former president on the campaign trail in the weeks leading up to the November 8 election.

Politico also said Wisconsin Democrats have also discussed bringing in President Joe Biden — and are in various stages of planning to have Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders campaign for Barnes in the important race.

Wisconsin was once seen as the Democrats’ best shot at eliminating a sitting Republican U.S. senator.

Wisconsin Democratic Senate hopeful campaign, Mandela Barnes (left) wants former President Barack Obama (right) to appear alongside him on the campaign trail as he falls behind Republican Senator Ron Johnson in the polls

Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson (left) has won ground against Democrat Mandela Barnes (right) after hammering him on crime for weeks. The two candidates took part in a debate on Friday

Barnes, who once led the race, has fallen behind Johnson, a top ally of former President Donald Trump, who tricked him into ads suggesting he supports the progressive mantra to relieve the police.

In an early general election ad, Johnson called Barnes a “dangerous liberal on crime” and linked him to the so-called “squad.”

Supporters of Barnes, who is black, have claimed the ads are racist.

Barnes only recently began to hit back, highlighting Johnson’s support for Trump and controversial statements the Republican senator made about the January 6 Capitol attack.

Speaking to reporters in late September, Barnes said Johnson “cannot care about public safety.”

“Had he done that, he wouldn’t have supported an uprising in which 140 officers were injured,” Barnes said. according to the Cap Times.

Barnes, who once led the race, is at 46 percent — six points behind, versus just one point behind the Johnson in September

Barnes reiterated the offensive line during Friday night’s debate against Johnson.

Barnes also criticized Johnson for statements he made about abortion, including telling women in Wisconsin to “move” if they didn’t like state laws.

“I can’t think of a more desensitized feeling or more extreme position to take,” Barnes said.

The Democrat pointed out what happened to a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio, who had to travel to Indiana to arrange an abortion.

“That’s Ron Johnson’s America,” he said.

A poll released Wednesday showed Johnson received 62 percent of the support from likely Wisconsin voters.

Barnes was down six points to 46 percent.