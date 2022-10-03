Democrat leads COLLAPSE in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Senate races

Democratic leaders in two battleground states are slipping away ahead of next month’s midterm Senate elections, with progressive candidates accused of being too progressive.

In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is now up by nearly two points over Democrat Mandela Barnes — 48.6 to 46.7 — according to the latest wave of public voting.

In Pennsylvania, the latest polls show Democrat John Fetterman has gone from a double-digit lead in August to just four points ahead of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a statistical tie in the race for GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat.

If Republicans hold on to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, along with every other state Donald Trump carried in 2020, they would have to flip a Democratic seat to take control of the Senate.

In Wisconsin, voters find both the Republican and Democratic candidates ‘too extreme.’

According to a Fox News poll released last week that showed Johnson ahead by 4 points, 44 percent of Wisconsin voters found Democrat Barnes to be “too extreme” — up from 30 percent in August — while 43 percent thought the same of Johnson.

Like Fetterman, Republicans are telling voters that Barnes is soft on crime, launching a position he staked out in the cash-bail primary into the spotlight.

In Pennsylvania, pro-Oz ads have focused on Fetterman’s campaign for clemency while he heads the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. Under Fetterman’s leadership, the number of inmates serving life sentences who were recommended for early release increased dramatically.

Fetterman released a new ad last week in which Sean Kilkenny, the Montgomery County sheriff, said: ‘I’m tired of Oz talking about John Fetterman and crime. Here is the truth. John gave a second chance to those who deserved it. Non-violent offenders, marijuana users. He voted with law enforcement experts nearly 90% of the time. He reunited families and protected our freedom.’

Fetterman, meanwhile, said he still has issues with auditory processing but has otherwise mostly recovered from the major stroke he suffered in May.

“As you know, I had a stroke,” he said at a campaign event in Pittsburgh over the weekend. “Oh, and I’m so thankful to be here today now after surviving it better and better, you know?”

‘You know, the only lingering problem I have after that stroke is sometimes auditory processing, sometimes. And every now and then I might miss a word or sometimes, you know, I might mix up two words, he said.

Fetterman then explained his word ‘mushing’ by poking fun at his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who in his viral ‘crudite’ video accidentally combined the names of Wegman’s and Redner’s grocery stores to make ‘Wegners’.

‘Let me give you an example. Let’s say I wanted to shop at Wegmans and I’m actually standing in a Redner’s, but I think I’m actually shopping in Wegners’, Fetterman said.

“I thought I’d go shopping, I’m at Wegner’s,” Oz said in the April video, which Fetterman has viciously mocked for months. Oz complained about the inflation in the clip: ‘Guys, it’s $20 for crudités and this doesn’t include the tequila. It’s scandalous and we’ve got Joe Biden to thank for this.’

‘Dr. Oz never stops reminding everyone that I had a stroke. Yes. In fact, I’m sure there’s probably at least one person here filming it. Trying to make me miss some words on video. What an inspiring campaign for you. Dr. Oz, he said.

Since the stroke, Fetterman, 53, the state’s current lieutenant governor, has shied away from questions from the news media at campaign events, still using subtitles in video calls and, in some appearances, slurring words.

In his latest speech, Fetterman struggled at times over some words and took a number of pauses, according to Pittsburgh Tribune Review, but showed ‘general improvement’ from the last time he spoke in Pittsburgh on September 5.

On Monday, Fetterman posted a video poking fun at Oz for selling miracle fat-burning pills as a renowned heart surgeon.