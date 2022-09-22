Democrat John Fetterman uses Adam Levine sext to troll Dr Oz

<!–

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman used a sixth of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in his latest attempt to defeat his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, to troll.

Fetterman posted one of the grabs of Levin’s messages: “F***kkkkkk. I would do anything for it,” the singer is said to have written to a woman named Maryka, including an emoji with spiral eyes.

‘Dr. Oz is trying to get money, fame + power,” Fetterman tweeted Wednesday night.

It’s Fetterman’s latest attempt to ridicule Oz as an out-of-touch, wealthy New Jersey man, as Oz has made recovery from the Democrat’s stroke a central part of his fight against him.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, just days before the Democratic primaries, and spent most of the summer off the campaign trail.

On Thursday, Oz shared a clip from Fox News’ Bret Baier, in which he said Fetterman “answers no questions, does very, very few interviews … and he only agreed to that one debate.”

The day before, Oz said he would release his medical records when he shared an op-ed from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettewho supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and said Fetterman should “release the full results of his cognitive tests and other medical records and make his doctors available to the media.”

The Post-Gazette also regretted that Fetterman agreed to only one debate, scheduled for October 25, which would last 60 minutes.

The PG suggested the debate was scheduled too late in the election cycle, with many Pennsylvanians opting to use mail ballots.

“A compromise would be to limit the debates to 60 minutes, but have two instead of one,” the newspaper’s editors wrote.

Fetterman has said he still struggles with “auditory processing” and that adjustments will be made for him during the late October debate.

The Democrat previously withdrew from a debate held by KDKA-TV in early September, claiming that Oz’s campaign ridiculed him for recovering from the stroke.

Today’s statement from Dr. Oz made it abundantly clear that they find it funny to mock a stroke survivor. I have chosen not to participate in this farce,” Fetterman said.

Oz’ campaign featured a series of “concessionswould make the GOP candidate if Fetterman agreed to participate in a September 6 event.

The list alluded to Fetterman’s stroke by saying that Oz would allow the Democrat “to have his notes in front of him along with an earpiece,” pause the bathroom at any time, and said Oz’s campaign would “pay for additional medical staff’ [Fetterman] may need to have standby.’

Doctor Oz promises not to intentionally hurt John’s feelings at any time.