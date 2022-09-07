Democrat John Fetterman says he WILL debate Dr Oz with his stroke recovery under the spotlight

Democrat John Fetterman agreed to debate Republican Mehmet Oz on Wednesday, with less than two months until Pennsylvania voters go to the polls to decide which candidate will be sent to the U.S. Senate.

Fetterman’s health has been monitored more closely since he suffered a stroke in mid-May, just days before the Pennsylvania primary.

His first major public event since then took place on August 12.

Making a national name for himself as a famous TV doctor, Oz has so far accused Fetterman of avoiding a debate onstage due to an unwillingness to defend his track record and problems with his health.

“We are definitely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that’s always been our intention to do that,” Fetterman said. Politics.

He said Oz’s attacks were a “fake story of a very desperate campaign.”

However, he admitted that the spring medical emergency caused the delay.

“It was just just about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that,” Fetterman told the outlet.

He also accused Oz’s campaign of “capitalizing” its blow—warning the Republican that the strategy could backfire at the ballot box.

Democrat Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman (left) exclusively told Politico that he would debate Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz (right). Oz’s campaign has accused Fetterman of dodging debates, using their lack of face-to-face to ask questions about Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke in mid-May.

‘Dr. Oz takes a very, very big gamble to mock someone who is dealing with a major health challenge… because there are many people all over Pennsylvania who, whether they have themselves, or loved ones in their lives, are really nice of challenges said Fetterman.

The mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania expected the face-to-face meeting to be hosted by a “major television station” in the state of Keystone. He said it would likely take place in the second half of October.

Fetterman defended his eligibility for the verbal sparring session, but said his team was “exploring” the possibility of using closed captioning to help him with ongoing auditory problems.

“I have every opportunity to talk about all these issues and have a full debate,” he said.

“And that’s really the only problem with the stroke — that part of my hearing was a little damaged, but it’s getting better and better and better every day.”

He also fired back at outgoing GOP Senator Pat Toomey, whose seat he and Oz are competing for, after Republican lawmakers cast doubt on Fetterman’s ability to serve in Congress during the stroke.

Speaking at a news conference with Oz on Tuesday, Toomey said, “If John Fetterman was elected to the Senate and he couldn’t communicate effectively, if he’s unable to deal with the press, if he’s unable to to get along with his colleagues, he wouldn’t be able to do the job.’

“Here is a man who is a coward and he has left the Senate because he understands that he cannot be re-elected,” Fetterman said Wednesday.

But questions about Fetterman’s health don’t just come from the GOP.

An editorial by the editorial board of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette called Oz’s concern for Fetterman’s health “a serious but legitimate charge” but dismissed his campaign’s “unseemly” strategy of ridicule.

Last week, Fetterman said he would not participate in Tuesday’s scheduled KDKA debate against Oz, after Oz’s campaign suffered a series of “concessions‘ would make the GOP candidate, including that Oz’s campaign would ‘pay for additional medical staff’ [Fetterman] may need to have standby.’

The Post-Gazette – die endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election – the “concessions” portion of the Oz campaign called a “low point so far” in the vicious race.

And if Mr. Oz would suggest that his opponent is not being honest about his health — a serious but legitimate charge when competing for the intense and important work of a U.S. Senator — he can do so without sandbox bullying. – That reports the editors of Gazette. “It was inappropriate when Donald Trump pulled these stunts, and it’s inappropriate now.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called the Oz campaign’s “concessions” list (pictured) a “lowest point yet” in Pennsylvania Senate race

Enter Toomey, who tried to make the health argument in a serious tone, but still got bogged down in explaining which disabilities are eligibility for the US Senate — a government body known for keeping members until they die.

“Let me be clear on this, a lot of people with disabilities have served very, very capably in the Senate, but it depends on the nature of the disability,” Toomey said.

‘For example, if you’re in a wheelchair, you can still be a very effective senator. If you have cancer and you are being treated intensively, you can still be a very effective senator,” he continued.

“But unfortunately I’ve worked with senators from both parties who had severely diminished their intellectual or communication abilities and I can tell you, that’s quite another,” added the Pennsylvania senator.

He stressed that “it’s really hard to be an effective voice for your constituents if you can’t engage in that way.”

“I’m here to give a warning to Pennsylvania voters: You can’t do the job of a US senator sitting at home firing off snarling tweets,” Toomey added.

While Fetterman was off the campaign trail, his team found creative ways to characterize Oz as a New Jersey carpet dredging candidate: including enlisting the help of reality star Snooki of Jersey Shore fame and paying for a banner to fly over the Jersey Shore. and Oz welcome home.

Fetterman also mocked Oz for using the term “crudite” in a grocery store video the Republican filmed criticizing President Joe Biden for high food prices.