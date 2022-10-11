Democrat John Fetterman insists he IS fit to be a Senator in interview

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman gave a sit-down interview from his home in which he predicted he would be “much better” after a stroke, describing how he sometimes relies on transcription to better process language.

“I don’t think it will have an impact,” said Fetterman, who is engaged in a relentless race against Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I feel like I’m going to get better and better every day. And in January I’m going [to] be, you know, much better. and dr. Oz will still be an impostor,” he said, taunting the opponent who has ridiculed his media team like a carpet bagger with ads and billboards.

Fetterman spoke from behind a desk at his home, occasionally glancing at a large Mac computer screen. A camera showed how it posted near-simultaneous captioning of what was said during the interview.

Fetterman “stuttered occasionally and had trouble finding words,” he said. NBCwhose reporters sat down for a significant portion of his race with the lieutenant governor, as Oz got closer to Fetterman in pre-election polls.

Fetterman said the captions help him better respond to questions in real time.

“Sometimes I hear things in a way that isn’t quite clear. So I’m using captions so I can see what you’re saying about captioning,” Fetterman said.

When asked how the recovery process changed his daily life, he replied, “It changes everything. Everything about it has changed. From a conversation with your wife to a conversation with your children. Especially early after the stroke, the ability to really understand exactly what I’m hearing. But it gets much, much better where I take in a lot.’

Fetterman jumped off the campaign trail after suffering a stroke before his primary, then held his first campaign rally in August.

During the interview, Fetterman struggled with the word “empathetic,” sometimes saying it as “emphetic,” and citing the error as an example of the lingering impact of the stroke.

He acknowledged challenges and added: “But it gets much, much better where I take a lot. But to be precise, I use subtitles, so that’s really the maijing – that’s the big challenge. And every now and then I miss a word. Occasionally. Or sometimes I may confuse two words. But as long as I have subtitles, I can understand exactly what is being asked.’

A transcript of his NBC interview, in which he was asked if the language search was difficult, reveals some of his challenges. The video airs on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

“No, I don’t think it was difficult. It was about me having to think more, uh, sl, uh — slower — to just understand and that sometimes that’s kind of processing,” he said.

Fetterman continues to find it difficult to ‘process what he hears’, says a cover story in New York Magazine about the highest-stakes Senate race in Keystone State.

Writer Rebecca Traister reported that she used Google Meet software to interview Fetterman so he could use the closed captioning feature to read and answer her questions in real time while the Democratic lieutenant governor recovers from his stroke in May.

While the profile focuses on Fetterman, Traister also had some interactions with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, also when she asked about the explosive Jezebel report Released last week that reportedly more than 300 dogs, including puppies, were killed as a result of medical experiments in Columbia overseen by Oz.

“Suppose you are the dumbest person in the world. Now suppose you were a reporter for New York Magazine. But I repeat myself,” an Oz spokesperson told Traister.

The Oz spokesperson did not deny the allegations about the dead puppies.

Fetterman told Traister that while he is “deeply grateful” to be recovering from the stroke he suffered a few days before the Democratic primaries in Pennsylvania, “running for the Senate, in the biggest race in the country, and having to recover at the same time is unprecedented. . .’

Doctors have said that Fetterman’s cognitive abilities were not damaged by the stroke, but his ability to understand what people are saying was impaired.

Traister described her conversation with Fetterman as “clear and animated, eloquent about the stakes of the race and incensed at the villainous tenor of Oz’s campaign.”

She also noted that there were “times when his syntax was snapped or he struggled to get out a word.”

“I really can’t hide it, even if I wanted to,” Fetterman said.

In another instance, Fetterman struggled to say the word “documented,” instead saying things like “dominated” and “dominated.”

“This is the stroke here,” he told Traister, before taking a breath and getting “documented.”

Traister wrote that it is “not an open question” that Fetterman cannot quickly process what he hears.

“He’s not good at that yet, so he needs subtitles for interviews and the upcoming debate,” she said.

Oz’s campaign has let it be known directly — and through surrogates and media allies — that Fetterman’s health is worse than he claims — and that he may not be up to the task of becoming a United States senator.

For example, Tucker Carlson called the Democrat “brain damage” and said he can “barely speak.”

Carlson also made fun of Fetterman’s outspoken appearance, saying he had “stupid little fake tattoos” and suggesting it wasn’t authentic, like a “Brooklyn barista who dresses like a lumberjack.”

Incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey held a news conference with Oz last month in which he said Fetterman “couldn’t do the job” if he is unable to “communicate effectively.”

“Getting up in front of 3,000 people and having to talk without a teleprompter or something? That’s the purest example of transparency there is,” Fetterman told Traister, pushing back the attacks.

Much like the memes and stunts—like the flying of a banner over Jersey Shore vacationers, many of whom are from Pennsylvania, who welcome Oz home—Fetterman has used humor to make Pennsylvanians more at ease with their recovery. his stroke.

At a meeting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in September, Fetterman mocked Oz for blaming President Joe Biden for closing Bethlehem Steel — something that happened 27 years ago.

“And I’m the one who had the stroke!” said Fetterman.

He also told the crowd, “I guarantee you, there’s at least one person in this audience who’s going to be filming me, hoping I’m missing words, that I’m mixing up two words.”

He paused.

“What an inspiring campaign he’s running, isn’t he?” Fetterman said of Oz.