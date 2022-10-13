Democrat DOCTORS photo of Republican rival in campaign commercial on response to Uvalde 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez includes a hard, edited photo of opponent Rep. May Flores (R), against whom he will compete in a Congressional race in Texas in November.

The ad, which focused on school safety and gun control, was posted on Gonzalez’s Twitter on Monday. It targeted Flores for her first congressional vote against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the weeks following the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The ad uses an edited photo of Flores originally posted to her Instagram in early 2022.

The edited photo contains an ominous greenish filter and appears to have been edited to give Flores’ eyebrows a tilted, more aggressive look.

The edited photo of Rep. Mayra Flores (R). The color filter in the photo has been changed and Flores’ eyebrows appear to have been dragged down to make them look more sinister and aggressive

After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Mayra Flores’ first vote in Congress was AGAINST a bipartisan school safety bill. We need a representative who works to protect our children and families; not someone who puts them in danger. Don’t forget to vote for Vicente Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/h4liKjAFEp — Vicente Gonzalez (@VoteVicente) October 10, 2022

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) currently represents Texas’ 15th district. He will take on Rep. Mayra Flores to Represent the Realigned 34th District

The original photo of Gonzalez’s ad is from the candidate’s Instagram

As the unflattering image flashed across the screen, the ad’s female narrator declared, “Republican Mayra Flores’ first vote in Congress was against the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act.”

“She voted against keeping our children safe in schools, against the removal of weapons from Mexican cartels, and against the removal of weapons from criminals with a history of domestic violence,” it continues.

Gonzalez currently represents Texas’s 15th congressional district and will face Flores in the newly redesignated 34th district this fall.

On his campaign’s Twitter account, he wrote: ‘After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Mayra Flores’ first vote in Congress was AGAINST a bipartisan school safety bill.

“We need a representative who is committed to protecting our children and families; not one to endanger them.”

Gonzalez has not disclosed that the photo he used was manipulated.

Gonzalez’s campaign previously paid a Texas political blogger to attack Flores online. The blogger used a number of racist nicknames against Flores, including “Miss Enchiladas”

Gonzalez did not disclose that the image used in the campaign ad was faked

The ad specifically focuses on Flores’ record-breaking vote against the so-called ‘Bipartisan Safer Communities Act’ in the wake of the tragic shooting at a school in Uvalde

In response to a question from Fox News, Flores said she won’t fall for the “scare tactics” used by the Gonzalez campaign, but this isn’t his campaign’s first attempt to destroy her in bad faith during the race.

“First, Vicente Gonzalez hired a racist blogger to attack me because of my heritage. Now Vicente is doing the dirty work herself with this shameless and pathetic photoshop,” she said.

‘The people in the’ [Rio Grande Valley] are smarter than this and see through Vicente’s terrifying tactics and constant lies,” she continued.

A Texas political blogger paid for advertising services by the Gonzalez campaign threw racist attacks on Flores in June, including calling her “Miss Frijoles” and “Miss Enchiladas.”

Jerry McHale accused Flores, the first woman born in Mexico to be elected to Congress, of “playing the race card” and called her a “cotton pickers” liar for her claim that she worked in cotton fields with her immigrant parents as a child.

Gonzalez, along with all but 15 House Republicans, voted against the so-called “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” largely because of the red flag laws the bill implements, allowing state officials to determine whether a person is fit for gun ownership.

In September, Flores introduced the Reduce Gun Violence Act, which her campaign touted as a “comprehensive package of more than $11 billion dollars of funding to schools across the country to increase physical safety and access mental health care.”

Flores was elected to her post in a special election held in June this year to replace the unexpired term of former Rep. Filemon Vela (D), who left the House in March to work for the lobbying firm Akin Group.