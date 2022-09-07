Democracy in decline: How the number of fully free countries has plunged

The number of democracies around the world has declined over the past 10 years as autocratic forms of government have proliferated, a new analysis shows.

Since its peak in 2012, the total number of democracies has fallen by 8 percent from 97 to 89 countries, an analysis of Our world in data.

The number of liberal democracies, defined as democracies with a strong rule of law and equal protection of fundamental rights, has fallen by 19 percent from 42 a decade ago to 34.

“Democracy is in decline no matter how we measure it,” wrote researcher Bastian Herre. “We can see it clearly from democracy statistics: the world has fallen from a never-before-democratic peak to a level comparable to previous decades.”

The number of countries per form of government can be seen from 1789 to the present. The pinnacle of democracy was 2012, but the number of free countries has declined since then

The countries of the world are seen by the 2021 regime classifications used in the report

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are seen together in February. The report classifies Russia as an electoral autocracy and China as a closed autocracy

The researcher categorized countries into four types of governments: ‘closed autocracies’ with full despotic rule, ‘electoral autocracies’ that hold mock elections as window dressing, ‘electoral democracies’ with free elections but restrictions on basic rights, and ‘liberal democracies’ with free elections and equal protection by law.

According to the analysis, the two types of autocracies accounted for 88 countries last year, up from 82 a decade ago. Countries in Asia and Africa were responsible for the whole increase in closed autocracies.

Meanwhile, the decline of liberal democracies mainly occurred in Eastern Europe, where a number of former Soviet republics were relegated to electoral democracies.

Africa also lost two of its four liberal democracies, down 50 percent, over the past decade, the report found.

In terms of population, the number of people with democratic rights decreased from 3.9 billion to 2.3 billion between 2017 and 2021.

The report names the people of India, Turkey and Venezuela as those who have lost democratic rights in recent years.

A graph shows the sharp decline in population-weighted democracies in recent years

Countries with ‘autocratizing’ influence have grown in number since the fall of the USSR

The proportion of the world’s population living under any type of government is seen since 1800

However, the author of the report, Bastian Herre, writes that it is not the first time that the number of democracies in the world has declined and previous declines have been reversed.

“The world went through phases of autocratization in the 1930s and again in the 1960s and 1970s,” he wrote.

“Back then, people were fighting to turn the tide and push democratic rights to unprecedented heights. We can do the same again,” the researcher added.

The new research comes as polls show that Americans increasingly fear that democracy in the US is on the decline.

A 54 percent majority believe the US will become less democratic than it is today, and only 19 percent believe US democracy will become stronger in the future, according to a new CBS poll published this week.

Overall, 64 percent of Americans now say they fear an increase in political violence, an increase of 13 percentage points from January 2021, the month of the US Capitol riots.

It is also higher than in December 2021, when 57 percent of Americans feared an increase in political violence.

64% of Americans fear political violence will increase, according to CBS News poll

Eighty percent of Americans now say the nation is more divided than it was during their parents’ generations.

The deep division comes as political rhetoric heats up ahead of the important US midterm elections, with both major parties now casting off their adversaries as the enemies of American democracy.

Last week, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, called the Republican MAGA movement an “extremist” movement that he called a threat to democracy itself.

And on Saturday, at a campaign rally, former Republican President Donald Trump called Biden an “enemy of the state.”

“He’s an enemy of the state, you want to know the truth,” Trump told a crowd in Pennsylvania.

Among Republicans, 51 percent view Democrats as the political opposition, while a nearly equal 49 percent view them as enemies, the new poll shows.

Among Democrats, 53 percent view Republicans as the political opposition, compared to 47 percent who view them as enemies.