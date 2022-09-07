Demi Sims shows off her sizzling physique in a busty black latex bodysuit

She is never shy about showing off her figure on social media.

And Demi Sims showed off her sizzling physique in a busty black latex bodysuit as she posed for a sultry new snap on Wednesday.

The former TOWIE star, 26, posted the incredible look to celebrate her 26th birthday as she shot a confident display in the skinny outfit.

The TV star gave a glimpse of her ample assets in the falling number with lace detailing to reveal her plunging neckline.

The beauty completed her look with matching PVC gloves, an oversized hat and dark shades as she lit a cigarette and gave her best.

Demi sported her blonde locks in perfectly styled waves and opted for a glamorous makeup look for the snap.

It comes after Demi and her sisters Chloe, 40, and Frankie, 27, signed their new TV contract.

The series — which will be working under the working title House of Sims — will also feature their brother Charlie, 30, and his new makeup artist fiancée Georgia Shults, 30.

Their first deal with the OFTV platform is a ‘six figure’ fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has been told.

The new show will begin filming in a few weeks and is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which unlike its parent site, contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

What is OnlyFans OFTV television channel? OnlyFans has only been around for five years but has already revolutionized the porn industry. Fans pay between £3.90 and £39 a month for photos from their favorite creators, while the site receives a 20 percent commission. It boomed during the coronavirus lockdown, with a 42 percent increase in new accounts over the period, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 Britons. There are 2 million creator accounts worldwide with 200 million users and OnlyFans says it paid UK creators over £956 million. The OFTV platform is a free app, which unlike its parent site does not contain nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV. OFTV has launched a range of UK content this year, including the hit shows Model Farmers and Enduro: Beyond the Circuit. House of Sims is the largest TV investment.

And as part of the deal, the family will also open OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently we call it House of Sims as a working title.

“It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”

Chloe, who is also a co-producer on the show, added: “We want to be one of the best reality TV shows out there. OFTV fully supports us in this. We can’t wait to get started.

“I strongly believe that we need to present ourselves in a natural light, showing all aspects of everything we do.

‘For example – first thing in the morning without the glamour, more sharing of who we really are, what we are up to and real life situations – this is the first authentic insight into our daily life.

Frankie and Demi added in a statement: “For fans, this is a real behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in our lives.

“Fans will get to know all of us well in a brand new show format that we’re really excited about.

“They’ll immediately understand why we moved to OnlyFans when they see what we’re up to on OFTV soon.”

This new show is the largest investment in original, creator-first content the British tech company has made in its history.