Demi Sims looks VERY busty in a black corset

Demi Sims looks amazing in a series of risqué snaps shared to Instagram on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old reality star and influencer showcased her extensive assets in a petite corseted top that she teamed with a faux fur bucket hat.

Demi currently lives in Los Angeles with her sisters Chloe, 41, and Frankie, 27, with the trio filming their £1million reality show, House Of Sims in America.

Demi teamed her bustier with a jean-look choker and wide-leg linen pants.

She showed off a soft gold shimmer and paired the look with makeup that included a matte foundation and nude lip liner.

She wore her long blonde locks out and over her shoulders, carefully smoothed down.

‘I want to try the eggnog, what?’ she captioned a post.

She wrote under another: “Let’s go to breakfast at Tiffany’s x.”

Earlier this year, Chloe Sims said that she and her family were going to “live our dream” on her new reality show House of Sims, and her sister Frankie promised that it will be as raw as possible.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Chloe said: “I’m so excited to have made the leap…we’re going to live our dream together.”

Frankie added that fans will see a different side of the Sims family on the new show, where they will be in control of how they are edited.

She said: ‘Have a camera on your face first thing in the morning, no makeup. We are always seen with all the glamour, hair and makeup, so it will be completely different. I’m excited.

‘I want people to see our true selves and this is the best opportunity. We will have full control of the editing, which is awesome.

“We’ll be in control of what we say, where we’re going, something we’ve never had before.”

The family’s deal with the OFTV platform is a ‘six figure’ sum that will grow to millions with add-ons and additional profits, MailOnline has been told.

The new show is scheduled to air early next year on the free viewing app.