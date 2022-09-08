Demi Rose wows in an extreme plunging bodysuit and fishnet tights at Burning Man Festival

<!–

She touted it as her “favorite place in the world” when Burning Man Festival finally returned to Nevada after a three-year hiatus due to Covid regulations.

And Demi Rose certainly embraced the nine-day event as she opted for a strikingly revealing red ensemble while posing for snaps at Burning Man.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her killer curves in an extremely deep, bejeweled red bodysuit.

Wow: Demi Rose certainly embraced Burning Man Festival when she opted for an eye-catching plunging ensemble as she shared sizzling snaps on Instagram on Thursday

She paired the number with a pair of black fishnet tights that sported large cutouts on her thighs.

Demi fashioned her dark locks into braids as she woven a long chain of Chinese lanterns into them.

The OnlyFans star wore a large black crown on her head and wore matching fingerless gloves.

Demi opted for a bold makeup palette with a bright red eyeliner and gold eyeshadow.

Setting up a storm: The 27-year-old model shows off her killer curves from behind as she posed a storm in front of her 19.9 million followers

Dazzling: The OnlyFans star left little to the imagination in the ultra-deep, jeweled red bodysuit

The beauty caused a storm for her 19.9 million followers as she held a red and black umbrella over her head.

Demi certainly pulled out all the stops with her ensemble for the occasion, as she shared three incredible snaps.

She showed off her stunning figure from behind and showed off the backless bodysuit as she looked over her shoulder.

Unbelievable: The day before, Demi wowed in a pearl-embellished semi-sheer nude bodysuit, which she paired with a bright green wig and a furry white hood

She wrote on the post: “We’re not the same, I’m a Martian.”

The event, traditionally an annual affair held in the remote Black Rock desert of northwestern Nevada, then celebrated a return to normalcy, and subsequent social directives led to a series of cancellations.

The day before, Demi wowed in a pearl-embellished semi-sheer nude bodysuit, which she paired with a bright green wig and a furry white hood.

After nine days of celebrations, the 80,000 people who had traveled to the Black Rock desert in northern Nevada left the temporary city on Monday and stood in long lines waiting to leave.

In the lead up to Labor Day, thousands of people from all over the world traveled to the festival – dressed in eccentric and outlandish outfits to party throughout the week.

Prior to the mass exodus, festival-goers danced the night away in front of flaming sculptures during the stunning light show, putting on a massive Mad Max-inspired cinematic fight as the celebrations drew to a close.