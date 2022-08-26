Demi Rose sizzles in a skimpy bejewelled mini dress after posing TOPLESS on a lavish Greek getaway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has long been known for showing off her dazzling curves.

And Demi Rose set the pulse racing again on Thursday when she took to Instagram to share sizzling snaps from her sunny getaway to Mykonos.

The 27-year-old model looked incredible in a sheer jeweled mini dress as she shaped a storm on the spectacular coastline.

Wow! Demi Rose, 27, shone in a skimpy jeweled mini dress before posing TOPLESS on a yacht as she soaked up the sun during a lavish Greek getaway on Thursday

Glamor girl: She captioned the gorgeous snap: ‘Glitter’

The cleavage-enhancing ensemble also accentuated her hourglass figure, leaving little to the imagination.

Letting go of her dark brown locks, Demi opted for a glamorous makeup palette with shimmering metallic shades.

She carried her belongings in a matching silver clutch and wrote the gorgeous snap: ‘Sparkling’

Saucy: In another post, Onlyfans showed off her figure as she posed topless on a luxury yacht

In another post, Onlyfans showed off her figure as she posed topless on a luxury yacht.

In the sassy clip, the brunette beauty is wearing only Chanel mesh shorts which she paired with black opera loves and an oversized hat.

The curvaceous star held her forearm over her ample belongings as she took countless poses in front of her 20 million followers and wrote, “Darling.”

Sparkles: The cleavage-enhancing ensemble also accentuated her hourglass figure, leaving little to the imagination

Stunning: In the sassy clip, the brunette beauty is wearing only a pair of Chanel mesh shorts that she teamed with black opera cuties and an oversized hat

Earlier in the week, Demi shared more bikini snaps on her social media as she made the most of her recent vacation.

She could be seen posing in a pool that lay beneath a cave while looking out for the beautiful sunset.

For the poolside snaps, the beauty opted for a barely white bikini and can be seen looking away from the camera, showing off her stunning physique.

Pose: The curvaceous star held her forearm over her roomy belongings as she took countless poses in front of her 20 million followers

Beauty: She accentuated her natural beauty with a bright red lip and lots of mascara

Pucker up: She simply captioned the clip “Darling…” with a red kissing emoji

You could also see her posing in the first snap without her bikini top to tease her followers with the sassy snap.

In another glorious photo, she was seen holding her body to the side as she posed for the camera shot with her arms in the air.

Demi is currently taking some time off and enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

She captioned the sizzling snaps with “Unmatched Energy” and tagged the location of the luxury hotel where she’s staying.

The bikini snaps are one of many snaps the brunette beauty has shared from her luxurious vacation.

Vacation: Earlier in the week, Demi shared more bikini snaps on her social media as she made the most of her recent vacation

She also recently took to Instagram to post another raunchy photo of her on the white sand beach.

Where she can be spotted posing in a large sun hat along with some nipple covers and a pair of barely there bikini bottoms to tease her fans.

She captioned the post with “Life is a beachhhh.”