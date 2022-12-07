Thursday, December 8, 2022
Demi Rose shows off her pert derriere and puts on a busty display as she dresses up as a fairy

By Chloe-lee Longhetti for Mailonline

published: 01:01, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 01:01, Dec 8, 2022

Demi Rose sported one of her most daring looks to date as she dressed up as a fairy for a sultry new photoshoot.

Showing off her perky derrière, the model and OnlyFans star, 27, put on a busty display in a little white corset mini dress.

Demi, who is currently in London, captioned her post: “Daydreaming.”

Her dress featured a bustier top with ties at the side and a short white skirt.

Demi wore her long red hair in pigtails and played up the whimsical look with bows in her hair, a pearl necklace and big earrings.

She wore makeup, including a sharp and dramatic winged eye.

Her look was completed with white cowboy boots.

She posed and bared her derriere in front of a fairytale building.

Earlier this week, Demi showed off her peachy bum in VERY tight cycling shorts as she poses for a sizzling photoshoot outside a London mansion.

Demi, who was once romantically linked to rapper Tyga, recently opened up about her sexuality and troubled childhood in a candid Instagram Q&A.

The model has not discussed her sexuality before, but admitted to her followers that she is open to dating women.

Asked “Boys, Girls or Both?” by a follower, she replied, “I was going through a phase where I liked girls more than guys. Now I like guys more. It just depends.’

Describing in detail what she is looking for in a partner, she went on to say that she is looking for someone “inspiring, honest, well put together, a deep soul who is open-minded, kind, ambitious and thoughtful.”

