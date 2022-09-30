Demi Rose shows off her incredible figure in a shimmering sheer mesh dress

She is an Instagram sensation with only 20 million followers.

And Demi Rose put on another sizzling show for her fans on Thursday, posing in a glittering dress as she took a dip in a lake.

The 26-year-old model looked fantastic in the photo captioned ‘Fantasia’, which was taken near Lake Vouliagmeni in Greece.

Demi caused a storm in a form-fitting mesh dress, teasing her sensational figure.

The beauty posed with her arms above her head and with her eyes closed while showing off her curves.

On Tuesday, the Instagram sensation went topless and stripped down to nothing but a small gold thong as they soaked up the sun in Greece.

The model was sure to raise the temperature as she teased her lavish assets in snappy Instagram photos taken poolside.

While she topped up her tan during her Greek break, Demi gave fans a glimpse of her breathtaking curves in the sassy snaps.

The Birmingham beauty shared a glimpse of her stunning surroundings, before switching her camera to landscape mode so her hourglass curves were fully visible.

Demi captioned her last raunchy post: “But in your dreams, whatever they may be, dream a little dream of me.”

The photos come after Demi spoke openly about her sexuality and her troubled childhood in a candid Instagram Q&A.

The model, who rose to fame when she had a romantic relationship with rapper Tyga, has not previously spoken about her sexuality, but has admitted to her followers that she is open to dating women.

Asked ‘Boys, girls or both?’ by a follower, she replied, “I went through a phase where I loved girls more than guys. Now I like guys more. It just depends.’

She shared what she looks for in a partner and said she is looking for someone “inspiring, honest, well put together, a deep soul who is open-minded, kind, ambitious and thoughtful.”

The glamor model also reflected on her bold entry with a series of candid statements.

In 2020, Demi revealed in a tearful video that she had been “abused as a child”, but in her latest post clarified that it was “parental abuse” that she had endured.

A fan asked her, “Was it hard being Demi Rose growing up?” to which she replied: ‘Growing up it was very difficult to be bullied at school, to be abused by parents, and to care full time at age 17 for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair bound.

‘She was disabled for seven years and then both my parents died four years ago.

“I’m often misjudged, but honestly, those who meet me say I’m the nicest and it warms my heart.

“I am grateful for all the bad, because it has made me who I am. I now have so much empathy for what I’ve been through.’

Demi suffered heartbreak after her father Barrie passed away in 2018 at the age of 80, before her mother Christine sadly passed away just seven months later.

In another post, she was asked if she had missed her ‘normal life’ before she became famous, to which she replied: ‘My childhood was not glamorous. I hated it. There are certainly things I miss in life, but as life progresses, I like where it’s going.’

In 2020, Demi shared a series of statements on her Instagram story in which she emotionally revealed that she was abused as a child, bullied at school and hurt in relationships.

She wrote: ‘I think it’s important to feel your emotions, understand them, let them out and experience them.

“I like to think that whatever happens to me happened for a reason. That I am a vessel. So that I can also inspire and help those who are struggling.

“I haven’t been too open about my struggles because I’ve always had to deal with them. I wanted to go to a strong place to talk about it first.’

Demi explains: “From coping with abuse as a child, to bullying at school, being hurt by relationships you never thought you’d have and dealing with great grief, the loss of two people I loved most.

“To this day I try to let go of all that, but I recognize that all of this has shaped me into who I am today.”

Demi concluded her statements with, “So here you have to pick yourself up, have faith in all that is to come, remember your core and your divine essence.

“Before life happened, we were innocent babies in a hopeful world. We knew no stress and we knew no pain. We only knew love.’

Demi previously talked about the loss of both her parents, seven months apart, after taking care of her mother for years.

The Instagram model explained how their deaths made her “grown up very quickly,” as she opened up about coping with grief during the recording of her PrettyLittleThing podcast episode.

Demi said: ‘I lost both my parents, my father cancer and my mother had a heart attack that caused a stroke when I was 17 and I was left as her carer because she was left disabled.

“Then my father died of cancer and then my mother sadly died 7 months after him with a stomach infection, and it made me grow up really fast and be really really strong at things.

“And I think if I can inspire people by talking about grief, you know if they can identify with me and if they can understand a little bit and I can help them, that’s important to me.

After going through the loss of both her parents, Demi admitted, “I’ve been through a lot, so I can talk about it.

“I feel like nothing can really affect me right now, nothing can really make me feel a certain way — I’ve been through it all.”

Discussing how she copes with the loss of loved ones, she said, “It’s just part of the life plan and you have to be strong at it,” adding, “I couldn’t have prayed for better friends.”