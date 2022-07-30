Demi Rose sends temperatures soaring as she slips into a TINY white bikini in Greece

She doesn’t shy away from sharing dazzling posts on social media.

And Demi Rose made sure the temperature rose again on Friday as she enjoyed a lavish boat trip in Greece.

The model, 27, showed a very busty display in her recent Instagram stories as she slipped into a tiny white bikini.

Hissing: Demi Rose sent another high temperature on Friday as she enjoyed a lavish boat trip in Greece

Demi accessory with a white visor and style shades, while sporting a glamorous makeup look and scraping back her brunette locks in a ponytail.

In an instant, the influencer flashed her dazzling white smile as she piloted the luxury boat before showing off the beautiful scenery.

In a new interview, she opened up about the difficult time in her childhood, with the star talking about how she started drinking after seeing her “parents” patterns, recalling how “things got too much” for her.

Unbelievable: The beauty shared several short clips with her 19.9 million Instagram followers and showed off her revealing ensemble

Demi, who has since become known for her sizzling snaps, shared how it changed for her when she joined MySpace.

Speaking on the Dirty Mom Pukka podcast Demi described some difficult moments from the past, with her tormentors even putting chewing gum in her hair.

She explained: “When I was a kid in school, I was just bullied by everyone. Boys, girls, and so I couldn’t really learn.

“Everyone liked to tease me, put gum in my hair, just to turn me on for their own amusement.”

The stunner went on to say that around the same time she was “diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, which means you’re tired all the time,” which Demi described as “more like depression.”

She recalled skipping most classes and staying home, telling the podcast, “I used to go to school about three hours a week or something, just pick my favorite subjects and get therapy and antidepressants.”

Things got so bad for Demi that she drank glasses of vodka and admitted she took the action after being influenced by her late mother, who sometimes turned to drinking to solve her problems.

Candid: In a new interview, she opened up about the difficult time in her childhood, with the star talking about how she started drinking after seeing her ‘parents’ patterns.

She said, “There was a time when I was so ashamed just by some girls, and growing up I looked at my mother’s patterns of, say, if she had a problem, would she go drinking or whatever.

“So one day I remember I was really embarrassed and my mom was at Weight Watchers and I was home alone, and I just poured myself two big glasses of vodka.

“And then she came home and I was sick all over. I could have been 15 or something.’

Speaking of the impact of that moment on her, the Birmingham resident explained: ‘That was like a big adult moment. Learning what to do, what not to do and how to do things because you just look at your parent’s patterns and then I had to learn, “That’s not the way to do it.”

At the turning point in her life, Demi said, “I just didn’t go to school anymore. I just hated it. It was too much for me. But then my whole world came online, so I started MySpace and started posting pictures and stuff.

“Then I got this recognition online and support. Then I got a bit of a fan base, I wasn’t that well known then, but it just felt so nice to be appreciated by people online. It really did something to me. It was everything.’

Today, the beauty has amassed legions of fans, with her Instagram having nearly 20 million followers thanks to her spirited content.

However, the star shared how even her mother – who died in 2019 just seven months after Demi’s father – was “a little mean” to her and knocked her down with her words, leaving Demi “busy non-stop” about the way she was doing. watched.

‘Even my’ [late] Mama was a little mean to me,” the brunette commented: “She said, ‘When I was your age, I was more beautiful than you.’ So I guess that made me have to work a little harder, you know what I mean? I just put a lot of pressure on myself.”