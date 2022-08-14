Demi Rose sends pulses racing as she flaunts her perky behind in a TINY black miniskirt

She is no stranger to surprising her fans with scantily clad snaps on her social media.

And Demi Rose was at it again on Saturday, showing off her dazzling curves in another sexy outfit in a new video on Instagram.

The model, 27, turned up the heat in a tiny black miniskirt that blew up in the wind to show off her peachy bum underneath.

‘On a ride’: The video was set to Britney Spears’ iconic tune Toxic, and captioned the clip, Demi quoted the lyrics and wrote: ‘With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride’

She paired it with a red bodysuit that clung to her curves and served to emphasize her ample cleavage.

She added fishnet tights and increased her height in a pair of red high-heeled boots that accentuated her lithe legs.

She stuffed her essentials into a quirky bag that looked like a red rose and stepped over a helipad to a waiting helicopter.

Her raven strands were up in a long ponytail and she hid her eyes behind black sunglasses.

The video was set to Britney Spears’ iconic tune Toxic, and captioning the clip, Demi quoted the lyrics and wrote, “With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride.”

It comes after going through the rough times of her childhood, with the star saying how she started drinking after seeing her “parents” patterns, recalling how “things got too much” for her.

Demi, who has since become known for her sizzling snaps, shared how things changed for her when she joined MySpace.

Speaking on the Dirty Mom Pukka podcast described Demi some difficult moments from the past, with her tormentors even putting chewing gum in her hair.

She explained: “When I was a kid in school, I was just bullied by everyone. Boys, girls, and so I couldn’t really learn.

“Everyone liked to tease me, put gum in my hair, just to turn me on for their own amusement.”

The stunner went on to say that around the same time she was “diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, which means you’re tired all the time,” which Demi described as “more like depression.”

She recalled skipping most classes and staying home, telling the podcast, “I used to go to school about three hours a week or something, just pick my favorite subjects and get therapy and antidepressants.”

Things got so bad for Demi that she drank glasses of vodka and admitted she took the action after being influenced by her late mother, who sometimes turned to drinking to solve her problems.

She said, “There was a time when I was so embarrassed just by some girls, and growing up I looked at my mother’s patterns of, say, if she had a problem, would she drink or whatever.

“So one day I remember I was really embarrassed and my mom was at Weight Watchers and I was home alone, and I just poured myself two big glasses of vodka.

“And then she came home and I was sick all over. I could have been 15 or something.’

Speaking of the impact of that moment on her, the Birmingham resident explained: ‘That was like a big adult moment. Learning what to do, what not to do and how to do things because you just look at your parent’s patterns and then I had to learn, “That’s not the way to do it.”

At the turning point in her life, Demi said, “I just didn’t go to school anymore. I just hated it. It was too much for me. But then my whole world came online, so I started MySpace and started posting pictures and stuff.

“Then I got this recognition online and support. Then I got a bit of a fan base, I wasn’t that well known then, but it just felt so nice to be appreciated by people online. It really did something to me. It was everything.’

Today, the beauty has amassed legions of fans, with her Instagram having nearly 20 million followers thanks to her spirited content.

However, the star shared how even her mother – who died in 2019 just seven months after Demi’s father – was “a little mean” to her and knocked her down with her words, leaving Demi “busy non-stop” about the way she was doing. watched.

‘Even my’ [late] Mama was a little mean to me,” the brunette commented: “She said, ‘When I was your age I was prettier than you.’ So I guess that made me push a little harder, you know what I mean? I just put a lot of pressure on myself.”