Demi Rose puts on a VERY racy display in a thong swimsuit during Santorini getaway

She never hesitates to show off her dazzling curves.

And Demi Rose put on a very sassy display as she showed off her peachy bottom poolside during her outing in Santorini on Sunday.

The 27-year-old model slipped into a skimpy thong swimsuit which she paired with a pair of thigh-high silver boots for the sultry Instagram post.

Demi caused a storm at the luxurious infinity pool while making the most of the incredible sunset.

She waved her wet brunette locks over one shoulder as she looked back at the camera for the social media update.

In another photo, Demi showed off her metallic stiletto boots in more detail, writing, “Moisturized.”

It comes as Demi revealed one of her hidden secrets in a candid Instagram post while she underwent a muscle-toning treatment on her peachy bum.

The model wore a black thong and gray bra while skincare superman Shane Cooper massaged her bum with an electronic aid in an effort to tone her sun-kissed figure.

Demi opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a perfectly shaped complexion and lots of mascara for her appointment.

During the session, the Onlyfans model said on her Instagram stories, ‘Hi guys, I’m back with my favorite Shane Cooper doing my custom body treatment to get me ready for America’.

On his own social media, Shane, who presented the procedure on This Morning, wrote: ‘@Demirose back at the clinic today for her bespoke body treatment, ahead of her US trip’.

‘Demi is a regular customer for facial and body treatments. Today we focused on cellulite reduction, muscle toning and skin tightening for body contours. Every treatment we provide is completely customized and tailor-made for each client’.