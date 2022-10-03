Demi Rose puts on a sassy show in a sassy G-string bikini and a deep sheer blouse in Greece

Model and OnlyFans star Demi Rose put on one of her most exciting shows yet as she watched the sunset in Greece on Sunday.

Demi, 27, showed off her best assets and pert derriere in a sheer floral blouse and sassy G-string bikini.

The brunette, who once had a romantic relationship with rapper Tyga, shared a series of raunchy images from her idyllic vacation on Instagram.

‘Your new obsession’: Demi Rose put on a VERY sassy show in a sassy G-string bikini and deep sheer blouse in Greece on Sunday

Demi stunned in her wrap-style floral top, with a plunging neckline, and her little black panties.

She teamed the look with a pair of red strappy high heels and wore her long dark locks in a long braid.

Demi wore makeup including dewy foundation and lashings of mascara.

All eyes on her: Demi stuns in her wrap-style floral top, with a plunging neckline, and her tiny black panties

“Your new obsession,” Demi wrote in her sultry post.

It comes after Demi posed topless in a tiny gold thong last week while on holiday in Greece.

The model let the temperature rise as she teased her lavish assets in snappy Instagram photos taken poolside.

Demi captioned raunchy post: “But in your dreams, whatever they may be, dream a little dream of me.”

Ooh I say! Demi showed off her stunning curves in a barely visible gold thong bikini last week, as she posed topless during a sizzling sunbathing session in Greece

Wow: The model was sure to raise the temperature as she teased her ample assets in snappy Instagram photos taken by the pool

She captioned raunchy post: ‘But in your dreams, whatever they may be, dream a little dream of me’

It came after Demi spoke openly about her sexuality and her troubled childhood in a candid Instagram Q&A.

The model, who rose to fame when she had a romantic relationship with rapper Tyga, has not previously spoken about her sexuality, but has admitted to her followers that she is open to dating women.

Asked ‘Boys, girls or both?’ by a follower, she replied, “I went through a phase where I loved girls more than guys. Now I like guys more. It just depends.’

Speaking up: The post comes after Demi spoke openly about her sexuality and her troubled childhood in a candid Instagram Q&A

She shared what she looks for in a partner and said she is looking for someone “inspiring, honest, well put together, a deep soul who is open-minded, kind, ambitious and thoughtful.”

The glamor model also reflected on her bold entry with a series of candid statements.

In 2020, Demi revealed in a tearful video that she had been “abused as a child”, but in her latest post clarified that it was “parental abuse” that she had endured.

On the hunt: She shared what she looks for in a partner and said she’s looking for someone “inspiring, honest, well put together, a deep soul who is open-minded”

A fan asked her, “Was it hard being Demi Rose growing up?” to which she replied: “Growing up it was very difficult to be bullied at school, to be abused by parents, and to care full time at age 17 for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair bound.

‘She was disabled for seven years and then both my parents died four years ago.

“I’m often misjudged, but honestly, those who meet me say I’m the nicest and it warms my heart.

“I am grateful for all the bad, because it has made me who I am. I now have so much empathy for what I’ve been through.’

Speaking: The glamor model also reflected on her crackdown in a series of candid statements when she said she had been the victim of ‘parental abuse’

Demi suffered heartbreak after her father Barrie passed away in 2018 at the age of 80, before her mother Christine sadly passed away just seven months later.

In another post, she was asked if she had missed her “normal life” before she became famous, to which she replied: “My childhood was not glamorous. I hated it. There are certainly things I miss in life, but as life progresses, I like where it’s going.’

In 2020, Demi shared a series of statements on her Instagram story in which she emotionally revealed that she was abused as a child, bullied at school and hurt in relationships.