Demi Rose puts on a cheeky display in a black thong she undergoes a procedure on her peachy bottom  

She has long been known for showing off her dazzling curves.

And Demi Rose revealed one of her hidden secrets in a candid Instagram post on Thursday when she underwent a muscle-toning treatment on her peach bum.

The 27-year-old model wore a black thong and gray bra as skincare superman Shane Cooper massaged her bum with an electronic aid in an attempt to tone her sun-kissed figure.

Cheeky: Demi Rose, 27, put on a sassy show in a black thong and bra as she underwent cosmetic surgery on her peachy bum on Thursday

Demi opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a perfectly shaped complexion and lots of mascara for her appointment.

She tied her dark brown locks back in a ponytail and also wore a section of gold jewelry.

During the session, the Onlyfans model said on her Instagram stories, ‘Hi guys, I’m back with my favorite Shane Cooper doing my custom body treatment to get me ready for America’.

Non-invasive: Skincare supremo Shane Cooper massaged her bum with an electronic tool in an effort to tone her sun-kissed figure

On his own social media, Shane, who presented the procedure on This Morning, wrote: ‘@Demirose back at the clinic today for her bespoke body treatment, ahead of her US trip’.

‘Demi is a regular customer for facial and body treatments. Today we focused on cellulite reduction, muscle toning and skin tightening for body contours. Every treatment we provide is completely customized and tailor-made for each client’.

It comes after the model had heart palpitations again this week when she took to Instagram to share sizzling snaps from her recent outing to Mykonos.

Doctor Patient: During the session on her Instagram Stories, the Onlyfans model said, ‘Hi guys, I’m back with my favorite Shane Cooper doing my custom body treatment and getting me ready for America’

Beautiful: Demi opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a perfectly sculpted complexion and lots of mascara for her appointment

TV: The procedure was previously shown by Shane on This Morning

Demi looked incredible in a sheer jeweled mini dress as she formed a storm on the spectacular coastline.

The cleavage-enhancing ensemble also accentuated her hourglass figure, leaving little to the imagination.

Letting go of her dark brown locks, Demi opted for a glamorous makeup palette with shimmering metallic shades.

Wow! It comes after the model started knocking again on Thursday as she took to Instagram to share sizzling snaps from her recent outing to Mykonos.

Glamor girl: She captioned the gorgeous snap: ‘Glitter’

She carried her belongings in a matching silver clutch and wrote the gorgeous snap: ‘Sparkling’

In another post, the model showed off her figure as she posed topless on a luxury yacht.

In the sassy clip, the brunette beauty is wearing only Chanel mesh shorts which she paired with black opera loves and an oversized hat.

Saucy: In another post, Onlyfans showed off her figure as she posed topless on a luxury yacht

The curvaceous star held her forearm over her ample belongings as she took countless poses in front of her 20 million followers and wrote, “Darling.”

Earlier in the week, Demi shared more bikini snaps on her social media as she made the most of her recent vacation.

She could be seen posing in a pool that lay beneath a cave while looking out for the beautiful sunset.

Sparkles: The cleavage-enhancing ensemble also accentuated her hourglass figure, leaving little to the imagination

Stunning: In the sassy clip, the brunette beauty is wearing only a pair of Chanel mesh shorts that she teamed with black opera cuties and an oversized hat

For the poolside snaps, the beauty opted for a barely white bikini and can be seen looking away from the camera, showing off her stunning physique.

You could also see her posing in the first snap without her bikini top to tease her followers with the sassy snap.

In another glorious photo, she was seen holding her body to the side as she posed for the camera shot with her arms in the air.

Pose: The curvaceous star held her forearm over her roomy belongings as she took countless poses in front of her 20 million followers

Beauty: She accentuated her natural beauty with a bright red lip and lots of mascara

Pucker up: She simply captioned the clip “Darling…” with a red kissing emoji

Demi is currently taking some time off and enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

She captioned the sizzling snaps with “Unmatched Energy” and tagged the location of the luxury hotel where she’s staying.

The bikini snaps are one of many snaps the brunette beauty has shared from her luxurious vacation.

Vacation: Earlier in the week, Demi shared more bikini snaps on her social media as she made the most of her recent vacation

She also recently took to Instagram to post another raunchy photo of her on the white sand beach.

Where she can be spotted posing in a large sun hat along with some nipple covers and a pair of barely there bikini bottoms to tease her fans.

She captioned the post with “Life is a beachhhh.”