Demi Rose pays tribute following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Demi Rose gave mixed messages as she paid tribute to the late Queen after her death on Thursday, just hours after she shared photos of herself looking regal in revealing clothes.

The 27-year-old model posted some snaps of herself on Instagram this week in a costume inspired by the Egyptian queen at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

And later the same day, she paid tribute to the UK’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, who died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Bold: Demi Rose gave mixed messages as she paid tribute to the late Queen after her death on Thursday, just hours after she shared photos of herself looking regal in revealing clothes

Demi posted a black and white photo of the Queen greeting the public earlier during her reign and wrote: ‘RIP Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth.’

Demi added, “The end of an era.”

A few hours earlier, Demi posted some photos of herself in a gold tassel bodysuit.

Farewell: Queen Elizabeth II, who died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at age 96 in Balmoral, Scotland

She wore an elaborate gold headdress, giving her a regal look for her outing at Burning Man.

Demi was one of a number of stars to pay tribute after her death this week.

Sir Elton John led an outpouring of tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday.

Tribute: Demi posted a black and white photo of the Queen greeting the public earlier during her reign, writing: ‘RIP Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth’

Pose: A few hours earlier, Demi posted some photos of herself in a gold bodysuit and elaborate headdress

The 75-year-old singer – who famously sang at Princess Diana’s funeral and performed a reworked version of his song Candle In The Wind – took to his Instagram account to mourn the passing of the British monarch at the age of 96.

The musician wrote: ‘Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

Tribute: Music icon Sir Elton John, 75, said he will ‘miss her very much’ after the Queen’s historic 70-year reign as a number of stars paid tribute this week

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Stephen Fry joined the flood of famous faces paying tribute to Her Majesty by saying he was in tears at the news that Britain’s longest serving monarch had died at her home in Balmoral.

The 65-year-old comedian and actor posted on Twitter: ‘Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heaven. Bless my soul. Oh sir. damn. I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Stupid actually. Oh dear.’

Former England footballer Gary Lineker, 61, tweeted: ‘What a terribly sad day. Her Majesty the Queen has passed away. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comfort that is always present in the lives of most of us. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.’

All the stars: Victoria Beckham and Mick Jagger were among the stars who took to social media to pay tribute to the Queen

Ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote online: ‘Today is a very sad day, not just for our country, but for the whole world.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty the Queen.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, recalled meeting the Queen and mentioned King Charles III’s succession by saying: “Several years ago I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. When she approached me, I could only thinking of WTH?? I am an American boy from the projects, and I am in the company of the Queen of England. I was impressed. Rest in peace. God protect the king.’

Statement: King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

Sharon Osbourne, 69, appeared on TalkTV Thursday night to declare that she had a “very heavy heart” tonight.

She told presenter Piers Morgan: “You and I and millions of people grew up with her, and she’s always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it’s heartbreaking. I am heartbroken for our country and I am heartbroken for the family.

“So many people miss the point – they’re a family, a close-knit family. The grandkids and kids will be absolutely devastated.

“She represented strength. Why would anyone want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family. Everything that comes with Britain is historic.

“She kept going and that’s what makes Britain different from any other country – our traditions.

“Look what we’ve been up to this year to celebrate her – that was beautiful – nobody does it like the English.”