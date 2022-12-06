Demi Rose flaunts her peachy rear in VERY tight cycling shorts as she poses for sizzling photoshoot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Demi Rose made her heart beat faster when she posed for a sizzling photo shoot on the steps of a London mansion on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old model showed off her peach bum in a pair of very tight blue cycling shorts, which she paired with a pink Dior monogrammed shirt.

She added inches to her curvy physique with turquoise heels and carried her essentials around in a denim handbag.

Wow! Demi Rose made her heart beat faster when she posed for a sizzling photo shoot on the steps of a London mansion on Tuesday

Demi left little to the imagination on Monday when she posed topless in a sizzling Instagram snap.

The influencer covered her ample belongings with one hand while wearing a fishnet that wrapped tightly around her tiny waist.

Demi opted for a glamorous makeup look with a smokey eye look and glossy lip, while shaping her locks into loose curls.

Hot stuff: The model, 27, showed off her peachy behind in a pair of very tight blue cycling shorts, which she teamed with a pink Dior monogrammed shirt

Sizzling: She added inches to her curvy physique with turquoise heels and carried her essentials around in a denim handbag

The caption read: ‘yo soy muy mia, yo me transformo’ which translates to ‘I am very mine, I transform’.

She is currently enjoying a trip to London and keeping her followers updated as she shared photos from her shopping trip on Sunday.

It comes after Demi spoke openly about her sexuality and her troubled childhood in a candid Instagram Q&A.

The model, who rose to fame when she was romantically linked to rapper Tyga, has not discussed her sexuality before but admitted to her followers that she is open to dating women.

Asked “Boys, Girls or Both?” by a follower, she replied, “I went through a phase where I liked girls more than guys. Now I like guys more. It just depends.’

Describing in detail what she is looking for in a partner, she went on to say that she is looking for someone “inspiring, honest, well put together, a deep soul who is open-minded, kind, ambitious and thoughtful.”