Demi Rose flaunts her eye-popping curves in a TINY white bikini in Mykonos

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has long been known for showing off her dazzling curves.

And Demi Rose got the pulse racing again when she took to Instagram to share a few scantily clad bikini photos from her sunny vacation to Mykonos.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share a series of sunset photos by the pool from the stunning Greek location.

Holiday: Demi Rose, 27, took to her Instagram on Friday to share a series of poolside photos in the beautiful location of Mykonos in Greece

Demi could be seen posing in a pool that lay beneath a cave while looking out for the beautiful sunset.

For the poolside snaps, the beauty opted for a barely white bikini and can be seen looking away from the camera, showing off her stunning physique.

You could also see her posing in the first snap without her bikini top to tease her followers with the sassy snap.

Stunning: The beauty caused the temperature to rise in a skimpy white bikini as she looked away from the camera to show off her dazzling curves

In another glorious photo, she was seen holding her body to the side as she posed for the camera shot with her arms in the air.

Demi is currently taking some time off and enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

She captioned the sizzling snaps with “Unrivaled Energy” and tagged the location of the luxury hotel where she’s staying.

The bikini snaps are one of many snaps the brunette beauty has shared from her luxurious vacation.

She also recently took to Instagram to post another raunchy photo of her on the white sand beach.

Where she can be spotted posing in a large sun hat along with some nipple covers and a pair of barely there bikini bottoms to tease her fans.

She captioned the post with “Life is a beachhhh.”