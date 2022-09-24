Demi Rose flaunts her eye-popping curves in a gold and blue lace corset in sizzing snaps

She is used to looking perfect while wearing next to nothing.

And Demi Rose got the pulse racing again, dressed in a sassy gold and blue lace corset as she posed on the sundeck of a boat.

The 27-year-old model completed the scantily clad look with a pair of blue pointed heels and a layered statement necklace as she struck a sultry pose for her latest selection of Instagram snaps.

Demi proudly showed her lavish assets in the tiny bodice with cobalt blue string detailing to contrast the beige tone of the lace number.

One of the photos shows her sultry makeup, with accentuated cheekbones, shimmering brown eyeshadow and delicate contours.

On her fingers she added a pair of thin gold rings to perfectly compliment her radiant tanned skin.

Demi formed a storm with one leg over the other to show off her peach-colored posterior to her 19.9 million Instagram followers.

She was recently photographed while on holiday in Greece – so it’s likely that the photos of her boat trip were taken during her sunny European vacation.

The brunette has traveled the world in recent weeks after appearing in an Egyptian queen-inspired costume at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Demi posted photos of herself from the star-studded festival in a gold metallic bodysuit with a textured corset-style waist.

She touted it as her “favorite place in the world” when Burning Man Festival finally returned to Nevada after a three-year hiatus due to Covid regulations.

Demi certainly embraced the nine-day event when she opted for a strikingly revealing red corset during her trip to the desert.

The model took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in an extremely plunging red jeweled bodysuit.

